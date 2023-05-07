Marie Ryan named May Employee of the Month

Being named May Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Marie Ryan. In fact, when Chamber representatives Brenda Vavarek and Kristine Hoheisel surprised her at work, she said she initially thought there was simply something going on for one of the directors.
“It was fun. I didn’t know that the Chamber did such a thing. That’s pretty cool, and I’m proud to now be a part of it,” she said.
Ryan works as a clinical pharmacist at the inpatient pharmacy at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls. While she has only worked in her current position for two and a half years, she has been a pharmacist for nearly 30 years.
Looking back, Ryan said she’s worked as an inpatient pharmacist for about 20 years. Prior to that, she worked in a long-term care pharmacy and in a retail pharmacy. Although she has enjoyed all positions, Ryan said her love and passion is truly in inpatient pharmacy.
“That’s my favorite thing to do,” she said.
Living in Brainerd, Ryan said she worked at Essentia Health prior to beginning her work in Little Falls. It was a job she enjoyed. However, she was laid off, as was several others, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In hindsight, she’s glad for the opportunity to work in Little Falls.
“It’s a good place to work. We’ve got great physicians and nurses, physical therapists and housekeeping. I love the whole staff, I can’t name them all. Everybody’s just a nice little family unit in Little Falls,” she said.
The Chamber received the anonymous nomination for Ryan in July 2022. The nomination said, “When asked for assistance completing an insurance form, Marie went above and beyond to help. She saved me considerable steps and time. When I thanked her, she was humbled and asked that I give back, to return kindness and helpfulness to her employer and community. She expressed selflessness as an employee and as a person. I would rate A+.”
Ryan’s work has not gone unnoticed by her supervisor, Heather Rodriguez.
“We are so proud of Marie. Her dedication to our patients and the hard work that she puts in daily to improving their lives is much appreciated,” she said.
As to being nominated, Ryan said, “I would like to thank the kind patient that nominated me for this award and also thank the Chamber for choosing me as Employee of the Month. It is always my pleasure to help patients with their questions about medications, billing issues or any other health concerns that they might have. I am very honored to have been nominated. Thank you,” she said.
Ryan said there are many things she likes about working as a pharmacist. Besides having had the opportunity to work with many great pharmacists from whom she’s learned a lot, just working with customers and patients has been very rewarding.
“I just love the relationships I’ve built with the patients,” she said.
One aspect she loves about working in an inpatient pharmacy is having the opportunity to work with the healthcare team. It’s not as simple as handing someone their prescription or answering question, but rather about working together to come up with medication treatments, dosing and more.
“In the hospital setting, it’s a much more critical setting. Scientifically, and just from a healthcare perspective, there’s so much more going on with the patient, so I learn so much more as we look at a plethora of things,” she said.
The adventure into the pharmaceutical world for Ryan began early on. After graduating from Brainerd High School in 1978, she worked as a pharmacy technician for many years. Then, as her life situation changed and she became a single mom to two young boys, she decided to put herself through college to become a pharmacist.
“I just needed to do something to support myself and the kids and I just always loved what the pharmacist did,” she said.
“That pharmacy school was not an easy undertaking and then, having two kids. They were in kindergarten and second grade when we moved to the Twin Cities. It was a good adventure. We called it our adventure,” she said.
When she’s not working, Ryan enjoys spending time with her husband and Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan, their children and grandson, being outdoors, boating, kayaking and more.
As Employee of the Month, Ryan received gift certificates from Brenda’s Seasonal Specialties, Coborn’s Marketplace, Franciscan Sisters Health and Recreation, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, Kinship of Morrison County, McDonald’s, Papa Murphy’s, Reality Roasters, Subway and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center. She also had a professional photo taken by Christina Johnson Photography.
