Marie Ryan named May Employee of the Month
Clinical Pharmacist Marie Ryan has worked in the pharmaceutical field for nearly 30 years.

 By Sheila Bergren

    Being named May Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Marie Ryan. In fact, when Chamber representatives Brenda Vavarek and Kristine Hoheisel surprised her at work, she said she initially thought there was simply something going on for one of the directors.

    “It was fun. I didn’t know that the Chamber did such a thing. That’s pretty cool, and I’m proud to now be a part of it,” she said.

