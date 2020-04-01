Marc Fritz named April ‘Employee of the Month’

For Marc Fritz, a fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, the best part about being chosen as April “Employee of the Month” by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is where the nomination came from. It came from a mom whose child he has helped.
“I do not know what I would have done without Mr. Marc Fritz. He has changed my son’s life,” the anonymous nomination said.
The nomination said her son had struggled in school, but once he had Fritz as a teacher and received his help and mentorship, her son excelled in every area of his life.
“As a mother I felt very confident sending him to school knowing that my son was in great hands,” the nomination said.
Fritz said being named Employee of the Month was very surprising and humbling to him. He is also quick to attribute the students’ successes to his co-workers as they work as a team.
“Lincoln is probably the best school to work at. It’s a very family-oriented staff and that’s kind of what makes it easy. By the time the kids get to fourth grade, because of how awesome the Lincoln classroom teachers are, it makes that family connection already happen. Working at Lincoln is a treasure. It’s a little diamond in the rough over here,” he said.
Fritz has worked as a teacher since 1995. He has taught fourth grade for about 20 years and has also taught a year each of third, fifth and sixth grades. One year, he taught kindergarten and first grade students basic reading skills.
“Kids are awesome. It’s just fun to watch them grow and do what they need to do to become independent. Those are good times,” he said.
In addition, he coaches trap shoot with a friend of his, Mike Schuett. In the past, he has also coached girls soccer, boys soccer, baseball and track and field. He teaches driver’s education, as well.
What inspired Fritz to become a teacher was his mother, Judy Fritz’ side of the family. Most of her brothers and sisters worked in education, ranging from superintendent to special education teacher, he said.
Whenever the visited the home, they talked about different things related to education, including how they were helping children and making a difference in their lives.
“Hearing them talk really inspired me wanting to become a teacher. I wanted to make a difference like they did. It was so fun to watch and see how excited they were about helping children out,” he said.
Fritz’ teaching style is very hands-on, interactive and play-oriented. While about 50 minutes is spent learning and working on different tasks, 15 minutes is devoted to play to give the children a chance to talk and run through the things they have learned, he said.
The students are also taught with the notion that it is OK to make mistakes and that there is always a learning opportunity when a mistake has been made. It allows the students to learn without having to navigate through any possible negative thoughts about their ability to learn.
“Marc Fritz does an exemplary job of establishing high expectations with each individual student while making personal connections with his students. Mr. Fritz offers hands-on learning experiences that encourage critical thinking skills through the use of technology for his students. You will also find him using his sense of humor to help make learning even more fun for his students,” said Principal Larry Edgerton.
However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, teaching and learning is now quite different as the district has adopted a distance learning approach.
While Fritz believes distant learning will be a challenge for teachers, students and parents alike, he is confident they will make the best out of it. He also looks to the opportunities they have to possibly tap into some resources that they have worked on before.
“So far, I would say support for our district’s efforts have been received very well. Stephen Jones, our superintendent is making sure all these kids are getting meals and that we run our buses, so they can still see people tentatively to their school,” Fritz said. “It has been really inspiring to see how our staff has gotten together and show how much we really care about the kids.”
Fritz believes in working hard. Growing up on a beef cattle farm in the Rosholt, S.D. area, it is a work ethic his father, John Fritz, instilled in him early on.
As Employee of the Month, Fritz will receive gift certificates from Berg’s Bug Removal, Bursch Travel Agency, GoldSmith Jewelers, Little Falls Integrated Physical Medicine, Linden Hill Historic Event Center, Pizza Ranch, Red Door Yoga, Subway and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet & Service Center.
