To the Editor:
Last week’s front page article “Chaos on Capitol Hill” started out OK, but the latter part of the first paragraph should have relegated the article to the opinion page with the inclusion of the adjectives “unsubstantiated” and “debunked” in referring to voter fraud allegations.
There are plenty of examples of voter fraud but they were never given the opportunity to be substantiated and they were never debunked.
If there was no voter fraud the Democrats should have been having hearings in the last two months and the incidents at the Capitol last week would probably have never happened.
The 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump are owed their day in court and there will be no unified America until they get it.
