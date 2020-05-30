Isaiah Louis Gonzalez, 20, Oakdale was charged with two felony counts of fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a May 21 incident, when a patrol officer pulled a vehicle over that didn’t have license plates and identified he driver as Gonzalez.
Gonzalez allegedly admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license and said he was driving to Bemidji.
The officer reported smelling a marijuana odor and observing a vape pen on the car floor.
After conducting a search, the officer allegedly found 42 vape pen cartridges all containing one gram of cannabis oil or THC.
He also allegedly found seven packages each separately contained a gram of marijuana wax.
After his arrest, Gonzalez allegedly stated that he bought the marijuana in Minneapolis for $1,300 and thought it would be worth $2,000 in Bemidji.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.