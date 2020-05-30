Isaiah Louis Gonzalez, 20, Oakdale was charged with two felony counts of fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charges stem from a May 21 incident, when a patrol officer pulled a vehicle over that didn’t have license plates and identified he driver as Gonzalez.

Gonzalez allegedly admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license and said he was driving to Bemidji.

The officer reported smelling a marijuana odor and observing a vape pen on the car floor.

After conducting a search, the officer allegedly found 42 vape pen cartridges all containing one gram of cannabis oil or THC.

He also allegedly found seven packages each separately contained a gram of marijuana wax.

After his arrest, Gonzalez allegedly stated that he bought the marijuana in Minneapolis for $1,300 and thought it would be worth $2,000 in Bemidji.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

