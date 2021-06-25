Andres Gonzalez-De Leon, 27, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree assault with a deadly weapon and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 11, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault in a motel parking lot. When officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, one officer observed that the victim had bloody gauze-style bandages wrapped around each arm, near the elbow area.
The victim said he was in town from out of state for work, and a group of his coworkers were outside by their vehicles drinking alcoholic beverages. He told law enforcement that Gonzalez- De Leon is the “new guy” on their work crew, and none of them even knew his name. He alleged that Gonzalez-De Leon “suddenly became crazy and broke a beer bottle over his head.”
The victim told officers that Gonzalez-De Leon then swung the broken bottle toward him, but he put up his arm to block it. That caused him to receive a laceration on his elbow, according to the complaint.
This happened a second time, with the victim then getting a cut on his other elbow. The victim told law enforcement he became fearful and ran into the parking lot before hiding between some vehicles. According to the complaint, other coworkers then escorted Gonzalez-De Leon back into the motel.
Gonzalez-De Leon was later located in one of the motel rooms, appearing to have passed out drunk, according to the complaint. He also had a small puncture wound in his hand — that “appeared to be from a piece of glass.” — and was bleeding slightly from the top of his head. The blood was mostly dried up, according to the complaint, and was also observed on his pants and multiple hand towels in the bathroom.
An officer attempted to speak with Gonzalez-De Leon through a translator, and he allegedly initially told law enforcement he did not know what happened or where the blood on his pants and towels came from. Law enforcement noted that he changed his story several times and became aggressive with an officer. He eventually stated that he did not want to answer questions anymore, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Gonzalez-De Leon faces a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine for the felony charge, and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor. He is being held at the Morrison County Jail for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.