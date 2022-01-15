Making a difference, one grant at a time

With a heart for taking care of the Earth and spreading environmental awareness, the St. Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls set up the One Planet Fund. It a fund of which any organization or community group in Central Minnesota, whether faith based or not, can apply for up to a $1,000 grant to help fund a project that will benefit the environment.
The grants are dispersed three times annually with applications that are due Feb. 1, July 1 and Nov. 1.
Sister Carolyn Law said the idea to start the One Planet Fund was inspired by the work of the organization Catholic Climate Covenant, which focuses on ecological awareness. Another organization, Victory Noll Sisters, donated $50,000 to the organization to fund grants to Catholic organizations.
“So based on our own concern for the planet and for the climate emergency that we’re in, we were thinking what else we could do to help raise awareness and take some steps to make a difference,” Law said.
The result was the One Planet Fund, which is funded by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. The Franciscan Sisters also wanted to include other organizations regardless of whether they were faith based or not, or even Catholic, she said.
One of the activities the One Planet Fund supports include projects and programs that carry out the Laudato Si platform, which includes a wide variety of areas that are essentially based on the Laudato Si: On Care for Our Common Home, an encyclical letter what was written by Pope
Francis in 2015.
“While it is the most comprehensive Vatican document to date on environmentalism, ethics and Christian faith, Pope Francis intended this writing for people of all faiths, not Catholics or Christians alone,” Law said.
In Laudato Si, Pope Francis said, “I urgently appeal, then, for a new dialogue about how we are shaping the future of our planet. We need a conversation that includes everyone, since the environmental challenge we are undergoing and its human roots, concern and affect us all.”
“The key idea behind the document is that of ‘integral ecology,’ that people and planet are part of one family where the Earth is our common home. It invites people to protect God’s creation for future generations, to embrace a lifestyle change for their own good and to take care of people who are poor and more vulnerable,” Law said.
Another activity that is supported by the One Planet Fund are projects and programs that address carbon reduction, such as tree planting, pollinator gardens, LED lighting, cleanups, plant-based diet, reduction of plastics, recycling, composting and more. In addition, events that educate or promote awareness, especially those that lead to action, for instance by hosting education events, rallies, fairs, festivals, prayer services, liturgies and more.
Other activities that are encouraged include advocacy and dialogue with church and political leaders on the care for creation and retreats, workshops or forums to promote understanding, bridge building and healing related to care of creation. Art formats, such as music, visual arts, film and more, are encouraged, as well as, classroom instruction and curriculum which is related to the care of creation.
In November 2021, 10 grants were given to different organizations. Law said that when an organization applies for a grant, they are asked to provide a detailed description of what their project is. If an organization is approved, a final report including expenditures of the project, is required to be sent to the One Planet Fund Committee.
The application also asks the applicant to tell the Committee more about the individual or organization who is applying for the grant, how the money will be used, what the goals are of the project and what he or she hopes to accomplish. The applicant is also asked to describe how the project will benefit their local community and more.
Law recalls one applicant, Laurie Schoeck, a teacher at the Little Falls Community Middle School, who was granted $1,000. The money was used to pay for a long list of supplies, such as seeds, perennials, trees, special curriculum and research books, to help her teach a series of lessons about Earth Day, climate change, gardens that attract bees and butterflies and more.
Another $1,000 grant recipient was the Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center in Isanti. The funds will be used to transform 20,000 square feet of lawn into an original Savanna prairie. While the total cost of the project is estimated at $2,920, the One Planet Fund grant money will help pay for site preparation and seeds, Law said.
As three environmental artists plan to hold an art show at the Whitt Gallery in St. Cloud, the grant money from the One Planet Fund will cover renting the space for one week, along with refreshments and speaker fees. The art will also be on display at the Good Earth Food Co-op in St. Cloud for two months.
In Long Prairie, Law said the St. Mary of Mount Caramel School used their $1,000 grant funds to purchase big and small recycling bins to be used throughout the school and to launch a recycling campaign to encourage care of the Earth.
The Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls also received a $1,000 grant. That money will be used for a prescribed burn of half-acre prairie, which is long overdue, Law said. As the Historical Society is located at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum, the staff will also prepare an education component to that action.
For more information on how to apply for a grant, contact Elizabeth Rydeen, director of community relations at the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, by calling (320) 632-0624 or by emailing erydeen@fslf.org.
