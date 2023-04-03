Making a difference for generations
Buy Now

The average scholarship amount each graduating student receives continues to increase because of the growing support of the Swanville Dollars for Scholars. In the beginning of the program, the average scholarship amount for the students was $160 per student. Today, it is about $4,500 per student. Pictured are former President Rocky Thompson, left, and President Teresa Giese.

Dollars for Scholars celebrates 35 years

Tags

Load comments