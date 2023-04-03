Making a difference for generations

Dollars for Scholars celebrates 35 years
Dedicated to its mission, the Swanville Dollars for Scholars (DFS) has awarded more than $825,000 to graduating seniors of Swanville Public School.
“Every student who has ever applied for a scholarship has been awarded one. It’s pretty fantastic. The Swanville community has been incredibly supportive,” said DFS President Teresa Giese.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary of making a difference for students, Giese said the organization was founded by a group of local citizens. Since then, the organization has continued to grow.
The mission of Dollars for Scholars is to give scholarships to students who are going on to a post-secondary education, whether it is a four-year degree, a two-year degree or a certificate of some sort, Giese said.
In addition to the mission, the goal was also to keep it simple, said former Dollars for Scholars President Rocky Thompson.
“One of our founding members, Colette Wilkins, wanted to keep the mission simple — ‘Just get the money to the kids,’” she said.
Thompson said Wilkins was also a strong believer in making sure that every student who applied for the scholarship received something. It is a belief the organization has held true to ever since. In comparison to many other scholarship programs, Thompson said the fact that everyone gets something, is what makes the Swanville Dollars for Scholars unique.
“You don’t have to be the top student in order to get a scholarship,” she said.
In the late 1980s, funds were raised with coffee cans set out at local businesses and a dinner dance. At that time, a total of $4,500 was awarded.
Today, funds are raised by a number of means and events, such as the matching scholarship program, charitable gambling, poinsettia sales, school open house meal, tailgating at football games and a Mega Cash Bingo, Giese said.
“With these fundraising efforts, the average awarded to each student is now comparable to the entire first year to all of the students,” Giese said.
One attribute that has made the Swanville Dollars for Scholars unique is the matching scholarship program, Giese said. Donors contribute $250 and the organization matches it in order to give a $500 scholarship in a name the donor has chosen.
Thompson said sometimes donors will give to the matching scholarship in the memory of someone. Others may do it in their own name, their businesses and some choose to remain anonymous.
Once a student has been awarded a scholarship, Thompson said Dollars for Scholars will write out the check for half of the scholarship amount to the post-secondary school the student will attend in the fall. If the student does not attend, Thompson said the post-secondary school then returns the check to the organization.
When the fall semester ends, the student then turns in his or her grades for the fall semester to Dollars for Scholars. The student will also need to acknowledge intent to continue a second semester for the second half of the scholarship amount to be sent to the school, Thompson said.
In addition to the awarded scholarship amount, Giese said students who continue a second semester may also receive additional scholarship funding as a surprise. That funding comes from scholarships that were awarded, but then the students changed their mind about pursuing post-secondary education.
“Let’s say we get $50,000 for 15 kids and only 12 of those kids actually went to school. The other three decided to go a different route. Their money then gets allocated and we give that to the other kids who are still in school,” Giese said.
Sometimes the organization will hold the awarded scholarship amount for up to a year for a student who decides to take a break. For a student who goes into active military duty, Giese said the amount will be held indefinitely until the individual is ready.
Because of the growing support from the community, Swanville Dollars for Scholars has been able to increase the amount given to each student who applies for the scholarship. In the early years of the organization, the average amount given to each graduating student was $160. Today, Giese said, the average scholarship amount for each student is $4,500.
“The Swanville Dollars for Scholars program is unreal. I cannot believe how much community support this area has for the school. DFS helps any student who has post-secondary aspirations and is absolutely a worthwhile organization to get behind,” said Swanville Supt. Travis Hensch.
For more information, visit www.Swanville.dollarsforscholars.org or call (320) 360-4726.
