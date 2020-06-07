Chicken keeping in town is up for debate yet again in Little Falls.
The city’s last notable chicken proposition was in 2011, when former mayor Kathy VanRisseghem vetoed a previously approved “chicken bill” proposed by a seventh-grader looking to keep chickens at her Little Falls home.
Nine years later, council members still receive phone calls about keeping the birds so they decided, Monday, to again table the possibility of allowing chickens on residential properties.
In prior meetings, Council Member Frank Gosiak voiced his support of a chicken ordinance and had residents contact him to bring the matter forward for discussion.
Raising urban or city chickens has become increasingly common in cities throughout the state. There are no state laws that address urban chickens or keeping chickens in cities, so it is up to the City Council to decide if it wants to regulate such a practice
The inquiries from residents prompted City Administrator Jon Radermacher to look to other cities and what regulations they keep in place relating to urban chickens. Many Twin Cities suburbs and other localities throughout the state allow chickens on residential properties, he said, but he found that a northern Minnesota city, Detroit Lakes, has some of the most strict rules.
“If we do choose to move forward, I think it’s very important that we specify what restrictions we would want as we draft this ordinance,” Radermacher said.
If the Council chooses to allow chickens, residents may see restrictions including limitations on number of hens, resident lot size, sanitation and waste disposal. The city may also limit chickens to non-crowing hens only, require those hens to stay in their coop at all times, review a permit posted on the coop and prohibit the sale of eggs. Some of these regulations and more are in place in several cities throughout the state allowing urban chickens
Council Member Jim Storlie noted the restrictions on selling eggs and stated his disinterest in that rule if the city chose to vote on the matter.
“If you drive around the country, you see farms that have ‘eggs for sale’ signs in their driveway and a number of places. I just don’t know why that would be restricted for people in town,” he said.
The possibility of health standards were discussed but Council Member Leif Hanson said his disinterest in that allowance would relate to residents placing for sale signs in their yards.
Resident interest in keeping chickens is often linked to the increased desire for people to be closer to their food sources. Urban chickens allow people to raise chickens at their homes to have access to fresh eggs on a regular basis.
Gosiak said that’s one reason why he’s for the ordinance.
“I just feel in light of everything that’s going on right now there’s going to be more people at home and it would help in the cost of food a little bit and I just feel it’s not that bad of a thing,” he said.
After reviewing the possible regulations and discussing calls from residents, Mayor Greg Zylka and Council Members Raquel Lundberg, Jerry Knafla and Wayne Liljegren voiced a solid opposition to allowing chickens in town, noting that many residents are not interested in the idea.
Both Gosiak and Hanson were in favor of a chicken ordinance and Storlie was originally opposed but said he would have considered a proposed ordinance.
“I’ve had resident contact regarding this in favor and probably a dozen or more saying ‘I hope you don’t approve chickens in our community,’” said Zylka.
Zylka also raised concerns over who would enforce regulations in the ordinance, possibly adding more work for the Police Department or city staff.
The Council did not hold an official vote on the matter.
