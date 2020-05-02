Majaski’s Machine Shop makes parts for ventilators

Since 1972, Majaski’s Machine Shop in Royalton has been making parts for Colder Products of St. Paul. But it wasn’t until recently when they found out they are considered an essential business that they learned the parts are being used in the production of ventilators.
“That makes you feel good. It’s nice that we’re considered an essential business so we can keep working and keep paying our employees, but also that any little bit of help we can give, we sure would like to do it,” said President Tim Majaski.
Majaski said the two parts they make that are used for ventilators are small quick connect fittings, much like a person may see when visiting
the dental office and the dentist changes instruments.
When the novel coronavirus was confirmed in the United States and more ventilators were needed to meet the anticipated demand, Majaski said Colder Products asked them to really ramp up their production. At this time, they have orders in for a total of about 90,000 parts.
Majaski said he knows that eventually the size of the orders will dwindle once it has been determined that there are enough ventilators. However, he anticipates that they will stay quite busy for the next year or so as they have had to slow down production of other parts.
While one of the parts they make takes about 10 seconds to produce, the other takes about 16 seconds to make. Afterward, they parts are shipped to a company where they get chrome plated.
“It’s the same kind of chrome plating you see on your kitchen faucet. Once they are chrome plated you can wash and disinfect it,” he said.
Majaski said that once the parts have been chrome plated, they are returned to Colder Products to be installed in ventilators.
Looking back at the company’s history, Majaski said he is happy to see how it has grown over the years. Initially, the business was started by his dad, Roy, in 1972 when he began making street signs.
His dad worked for a company in the cities that couldn’t find a machine shop that were willing to make a certain part at a good price. Roy suggested that if the company purchased the equipment that was needed to make the part, he would make it. He also asked that instead of paying him for the labor to use that money to pay off the equipment so he would one day own it.
“Those were the old street signs. They don’t make them anymore,” Majaski said.
In 1972, when Majaski was discharge from serving in the United States Navy, he was looking for a job. In a sense, he followed in his dad’s footsteps when he found a company that was willing to not only let him make a specific part, but also buy the equipment for him to pay off for ownership.
While Roy had six children — three girls and three boys, the boys run Majaski’s Machine Shop together. Alan serves as vice president and Keith as chief financial officer.
But what makes it truly a family business is that all of the 12 employees are related somehow.
“We’re all family. Either by family or by marriage,” Majaski said.
