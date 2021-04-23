Jayni Thekla Majaski, 43, Royalton, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 31, a circuit court judge from Sawyer County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for the arrest of Majaski. The warrant stated she failed to appear in court the day before on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine.
On April 15, Majaski was in the Morrison County Jail after being arrested on a warrant in Morrison County. In a statement to law enforcement, Majaski allegedly admitted that she had been in Hayward, Wisconsin, along with her date of birth and phone number. All of that information was consistent with the information on the warrant in Wisconsin.
If found guilty, Majaski will be remanded to Wisconsin.
