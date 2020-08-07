To the Editor:
Americans need to clearly weigh their voting choices this election year, for it will determine whether a choice to uphold freedom will ever be available to you again.
Joe Biden has chosen to embrace socialist Sander’s ideologies and packed his “unity task force” with liberal activists: Rep. Oscasio-Cortez heads climate change (Green New Deal to cost taxpayers trillions and cripple U.S. energy industry), criminal justice reform – co-chairman Chiraag Bains (advocates global governance/political speech restrictions), economy – Prof. Stephanie Kelton (proponent of Modern Monetary Theory), education – co-chair Heather Sanders (socialist organizer of “Our Revolution”), health care – co-chair Rep. Jayapel (Medicare for All - House bill author), immigration – Marielena Hincope’ cochair (advocate for access to welfare benefits for illegal immigrants).
I have personally heard the distress of legal immigrants who cry at the Democratic push to legalize illegal immigrants as U.S. citizens and open borders for all, who are offered free welfare by Democrats – begetting millions of new voters for Socialism and canceling out American votes.
Currently, the Democratic push for mail-in voting ballots (Nancy Pelosi is pushing to mandate) gives great opportunity for easy voter fraud. Contact your representatives today to keep your right to vote in person and pray.
— Mary Carlson, Motley
