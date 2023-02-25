    Since MAG Wealth Management opened in Little Falls, Jan. 1, 2022, Wealth Adviser Hayden Willner has enjoyed getting to know their clients.

    While Willner is new to the area, clients are already familiar with Client Services Associate Cary Blechinger-Gorka. She worked for Premier Financial Resources, which MAG Wealth Management purchased from Jerry Januschka.     

MAG Wealth Management in Little Falls offers quality financial services
Buy Now

For Wealth Adviser Hayden Willner with MAG Wealth Management, said building a good relationship with the client is number one.

Tags

Load comments