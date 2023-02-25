MAG Wealth Management in Little Falls offers quality financial services

Since MAG Wealth Management opened in Little Falls, Jan. 1, 2022, Wealth Adviser Hayden Willner has enjoyed getting to know their clients.
While Willner is new to the area, clients are already familiar with Client Services Associate Cary Blechinger-Gorka. She worked for Premier Financial Resources, which MAG Wealth Management purchased from Jerry Januschka.
“She was a big part of when we were looking at buying, because we knew we needed someone, who had been here and knows the people,” Willner said. “Otherwise, you’re a 100% new company. It’s not the easiest in a relationship-based business.”
Looking back, Willner said what led MAG Wealth Management to purchase the Little Falls business was that one of the partners in their Paynesville office had known Januschka for about 25 years.
“I think he was a previous employer to him before coming on board with us,” he said.
Willner said the majority of 2022 was spent with a focus on transitioning accounts into the way MAG Wealth Management does business. As a result, there wasn’t a whole lot of time to get out in the community. However, that has changed this year as they are focusing more on marketing and connecting with the community, Willner said.
MAG Wealth Management was founded by Willner’s father, Jeremy Willner, in 2003. Growing up in the business, Willner said he had always planned to join his father’s business.
“It was one of two; if baseball didn’t pan out, I always had that,” he said.
After graduating high school, Willner said he initially went to play baseball at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Then, during the first year as a pitcher, he tore his forearm, which ended any aspirations he had of playing college baseball, he said.
Recovering from the injury, he took one year off to try to rehab his arm to the point he could play again, but it was not to be.
“I just wasn’t at the level I wanted to be at,” he said.
Willner then attended the University of Arizona for a semester to figure out what he wanted to do next. He later returned to Minnesota to finish his degree. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2018.
MAG Wealth Management offers a wide variety of services, including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning and private client services. Since the company partnered with Carson Wealth Management in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2018, the full team has grown and is able to offer clients even greater service, Willner said.
“I look at that as our separator, where it’s not just me in this office, making your decisions,” he said. “I’m the relationship builder. I get to know you, we talk, your risks and all that. But when it comes to our investments, we have a full team of people studying markets, building those portfolios out.”
On the technology side, a lot is done to build the technology used in-house that is beneficial to the client and the company, as well.
“It really just gives us a lot of options that a smaller firm wouldn’t be able to do where, with this partnership, we’re serving now over 45,000 households across the country,” he said.
With about 130 partners, Willner said the company is still growing.
“The Carson brand has been one of the fastest growing names in the industry the past couple of years,” he said. “It’s a tight-knit group. I would say you have your CEO, who started everything, but everyone knows him and he knows almost everyone at all these companies. The whole goal, really, with us and them is, the clients aren’t just a number. We want to actually know you, we want to build a relationship. That’s the most important part of this. Obviously, you have the money. That’s what you originally came here for, but it’s the trust you build and we just want to try to do the best we can for you.”
Willner lives in Richmond with his wife, Alexa, their son, Enzo, 19 months, and dog, Thor. When he isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his family, going to car shows, going to the movie theater and bodybuilding.
