Swanville Public School announced that Mackenzie Morris has been named as its March Senior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris.
Morris has a wide variety of interests, which include sports, being outside, buying slushies and hanging out with friends.
She is very active in school, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball since seventh grade. She was in the school play this year as a junior and also is currently on Student Council and has previously served for two other years.
“I have enjoyed working with Mackenzie in my classroom and on the basketball team. She is upbeat and positive every time I see her. Mackenzie works hard to achieve excellent grades and to improve herself on and off the court. She is a positive role model for classmates, teammates and younger students,” said physical ed instructor and coach Chad Brever. “The student of the month award is well-deserved, she is responsible, respectful, honest, helpful and hardworking.”
Morris has garnered numerous awards including the ExCEL award, best passer in volleyball, most improved in softball and both All Conference Honorable Mention and All Conference player in volleyball.
“Mackenzie is a student that I look forward to seeing in class every day. She is a hardworking student that puts forth her greatest effort at all times. She is conscientious of her academic performance and strives to achieve high grades,” said math instructor Liza Hasse.
“One thing I truly appreciate about Mackenzie is her ability to be compassionate towards others. She is always willing to lend a helping hand, share a kind word or be a friend to someone in need,” Hasse said. “Mackenzie has developed a strong work ethic through her involvement in the classroom and on the court. Therefore, I believe that Mackenzie will be successful in whatever career she chooses to pursue.”
Outside of school, Morris volunteers at Vacation Bible School during the summer.
Future plans for Morris include attending college for maybe teaching and/or coaching.
She said her favorite thing about school is getting to see her classmates and friends. Morris’ advice for other students is: “Get a head start on homework and try not to save everything for last minute.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.