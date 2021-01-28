Swanville Public School announced that ninth-grader Karley Loven is Swanville’s JH Student of the Month. She is the daughter of John and Tanya Loven.
She has been involved in volleyball, basketball, and softball since sixth grade, has been on Student Council since seventh grade and also plays in band. She was the music and social studies Student of the Year in seventh grade and has won many free throw awards contests from the Knights of Columbus.
“Karley is very deserving of being chosen as Student of the Month. In class, she works diligently to always do her best and to learn from her mistakes. She is well organized and always has her assignment done in a timely manner. She maintains a positive attitude even when she is challenged in class,” said mathematics teacher Liza Hasse. “Karley is respectful towards others and genuinely cares for the well-being of those around her. I enjoy working with Karley and I look forward to continuing working with her in the future.”
Loven said her favorite thing about school is seeing friends every day and learning life lessons.
Her advice to other students is to: “Find the good in every day and always have a hard-working mentality.”
Outside of school, Loven cleans the highway with her grandma for church and she also participates in number of camps and is active in her youth group.
She enjoys playing sports, being with friends and family and reading. She plans to attend college for psychology and to play basketball.
