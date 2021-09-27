Love for people leads Candace Adams to Little Falls

Growing up on a farm near Ellsworth, Dr. Candace Adams always felt like she was called into ministry to serve people. Now living in Little Falls, she is eager to get to know the community and the people at the Fransiscan Sisters of Little Falls. She is the convent’s new associate minister.
“I really resonate with the Fransiscan values, caring for the poor and those who have been marginalized. From the time I was young, God just had that in my heart to be for those who were considered to be the underdogs of life. I’ve found such joy in accompanying others that maybe others have dismissed or felt they weren’t good enough. But for me, it’s such a joy to watch people grow and bloom into who they were created to be,” she said.
Looking back at her childhood and teenage years, Adam said she had several friends who came from broken families. As a result, she saw the damage it could cause as well as how it could affect them for years. She was also someone people had a tendency to pour their heart out to, knowing that she didn’t judge them or thought any different of them, she said.
On the other hand, Adams said, she also grew up in a community where people simply cared about their neighbors.
“There was such a sense of connectedness to our neighbors, so if there was someone who had a tragedy in their family, the farmers just gathered around that family, took care of the crop and the family,” she said.
Adams recalls another time during her late middle school or early high school years when a tornado went through the community. In the days afterward, school buses loaded with children walked around the community and helped clean it up and with whatever else was needed, she said.
“You just had a sense that your neighbor was your neighbor and you were to love them,” she said.
Faith was also always an important part of their daily lives, whether it was to pray for rain to grow the crop or for someone who needed healing.
Adams met her husband, Doug Adams, when she was attending the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. Shortly after she graduated in December 1992, the two married Jan. 2, 1993. Afterward, she continued her studies and later graduated with a master’s degree in divinity, attended theological seminary and then earned a doctorate from the same university in ministry.
Both Adams and her husband shared the same passion and heart for helping those in need. Wanting to make a difference, the two decided to foster children and adopt rather than having their own. Adams was 25 years old and Doug was 24 when they fostered their first children, age 11 and 16. Initially, the children were only supposed to stay for about a week and a half, but when their family situation didn’t work out, the Adams family adopted them.
“Because of how close my daughter and I are in age, she jokes that we will be in the same senior home,” Adams said.
While many foster children had were successfully reunited with their families or other arrangements were made, Doug and Adams ended up adopting a total of six children — Tanya, Cassie, Stacy, Breanna, Austin and Mariah.
Adams said she and her husband chose to foster and adopt children who were older as many times it can be difficult to place them, as well as find a forever home for them. All of their children had experienced some form of trauma when they arrived to the Adams family. Even the youngest one, who was only 3 years old when she was first placed, Adams said.
“Even at 3, she had went through things that are hard for me to even fathom or imagine as an adult,” she said.
Before Adams came to Little Falls, she served as a pastor at a Presbyterian church for 22 years . Then, for the last four years, she worked as a chaplain at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D.
Initially, Adams said, she only planned to work at the university for a semester. Doug remained in their home in New London, as his job as bank president, required him to stay.
“That was kind of a wild ride. It was only supposed to be for a semester, but lasted four years,” she said.
When COVID-19 hit, including travel bans, shutdowns and other restrictive measures taken, Adams was in North Dakota and Doug in Minnesota. Although it was kind of difficult at first when no one really knew anything about COVID itself, their jobs kept them busy. However, both prayed for God to bring them closer to one another.
Adams said they decided that unless a position opened up for him near Jamestown, N.D. or one for her near New London by March this year, they would widen their search. As a result of expanding their search, Doug found a position in Little Falls. A week later, Adams discovered the associate minister position at the Fransiscan Sisters of Little Falls. He now works as a business officer at the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls.
Doug and Adams moved to Little Falls, July 5. This is also their first time together as empty nesters — and from time to time they wonder what they are going to do with all the free time they have now. Since their previous jobs were quite demanding in terms of time commitment, they now have more time to do things they enjoy.
When Adams isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with Doug, their children and nine grandchildren. She also likes to go swimming, kayaking, reading and more.
Since Adams started working at the Fransiscan Sisters of Little Falls, July 12, she has really enjoyed getting to know the sisters.
“One thing that I cannot stress enough is the warmth and love and just the wonderful environment that is at the Franciscan Sisters. They are just beautiful people and it’s an honor to get to work alongside them. And to even collaborate with them, because they’re just such extraordinary women,” she said.
