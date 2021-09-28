Love for people keeps McCarthy going strong

At age 77, Lynn McCarthy of Little Falls could easily retire. However, loving what she does as a realtor at Edina Realty in Little Falls and the healthy balance between home, work, friends and other activities, retirement is not on her horizon.
“I don’t know what I would do with that block of time,” she said.
McCarthy’s journey into the real estate industry began in 1962. A week after her 18th birthday, she moved to Minneapolis to expand her education. She also started working in a real estate office, answering phones in the evenings and on the weekends..
As time went by, the more McCarthy realized how much she loved the business. Later, in the 1970s, she moved to Little Falls, continued working in the industry and eventually received her own real estate license in 1976.
“I don’t know that I ever really wanted to pursue a career in it. I tell people that if I knew that I would make my living off of commission sales only, I would have told them they were crazy. I was just kind of introduced into it and it was a way to work. I like people and it’s really a people business versus a real estate business.” she said.
Over the years, McCarthy has seen many different trends and shifts in the real estate industry. The biggest change, she said, has been technology. Back in the day, those who were interested in a property or a home, toured it. Nowadays, many homebuyers, especially if they live far away, are able to take virtual tours of a home and the property.
“I still have a really difficult time selling something to someone who has never seen it. It’s because I come from a different era, but technology has opened up a whole new world in real estate,” she said.
Being a real state agent in rural America allows her to work with a variety of properties, from residential homes, lakeshore properties, agricultural lands, commercial buildings and more.
One of the biggest challenges in the industry as the real estate business has evolved, is to keep up with all the laws and form changes, McCarthy said. When she first started working in the real estate industry, the homebuyer had a one-page purchase agreement. With all the disclosures, such as about the well and the septic, and additional paperwork, she estimates the purchase agreement nowadays may very well range from 18 to 30 pages.
Although there have been incidents of violence against real estate agents reported across the United States, McCarthy said she, for the most part, has always felt safe in the appointments she has had with people. She relies heavily on her intuition. In addition, she also always lets someone know where she is going and on some occasions, she brings someone with her.
“We don’t have a lot of situations like that, but sometimes you have the person whose drumbeat is different and you can sense that,” she said.
The best aspect of being a real estate agent, McCarthy said, has been the people she has met over the years, whether it is a first time homebuyer or on the upper end, she said.
“I enjoy all of it, but there is still a lot of satisfaction in seeing someone own a home who never thought they would have that opportunity,” she said.
McCarthy said that, given her age, other younger real estate agents from other real estate offices wonder why she is still working and sometimes say behind her back that she should get out of the business.
“All I can do is just to kind of giggle because I’m very much my own person and I march kind of to my own drum beat,” she said.
In some ways, work has been somewhat grounding, too. McCarthy has been widowed twice and in the last nine years, she has also survived cancer twice.
Wanting to give back to the community, McCarthy has served on various boards and committees as well as volunteered wherever a helping hand was needed, such as the Haiti Partnership. She is also active in her church community.
When she isn’t working or volunteering, McCarthy enjoys spending time with her children Cammy, Todd and Terry, her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. While they live in different states, McCarthy said she embraces the moments they have,
In addition, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
“I am very blessed in that I have a really strong friend support group and I have a daughter that just moved back to Minnesota, who is a very good friend, so I am very fortunate in that,” she said.
Throughout life, McCarthy has found the importance of having laughter and humor. It has not only made the journey more enjoyable, but it has also helped to stay positive, regardless of what challenge may be ahead.
McCarthy said a lot of it begins with a thankful heart and attitude. Every morning she thanks God for the blessings in her life and for life itself.
