Love for math, sports and students keeps UAS athletic director going

Initially Mark Herbes, activities director and mathematics teacher at Upsala Area Schools, planned to retire in 2014. However, when the activities director at the time left the school, Herbes decided to fill his shoes. He also continued to teach mathematics part-time to fifth and sixth grade students.
Having taught for 43 years, Herbes said, he has plans to retire once again — eventually. He plans to stay on as the athletic director for another school year while this year will be his last teaching math, he said.
Looking back, he has had a very rewarding career. He started teaching at Upsala Elementary School in November 1978. While he has always had a passion for teaching mathematics, Herbes said it was more than likely athletics that led him to becoming a teacher in the first place.
“I think it kind of probably started out as a physical education interest and that kind of evolved into an elementary degree,” he said.
Herbes graduated in 1978 from St. Cloud State University, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a minor in coaching. He also later earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from St. Cloud State University in 1991.
Starting to teach was very enlightening to Herbes.
“It was a real eye-opening experience to start teaching. You realize that college does the best they can to prepare you, but when you walk into the classroom with 25 kids, reality sets in,” he said.
Teaching through the years has been a lot of fun for Herbes. One of the many things he loves about teaching is seeing students succeed, especially those who may have struggled initially. Their eyes just light up when they understand something they didn’t comprehend before, he said.
“That’s what it’s all about for me,” he said.
When teaching, Herbes likes to apply what they are learning to real life situations. For instance, if they are learning about how to determine the size of an area, rather than just teach it on paper, he brings them to an area in the school, such as the hallway or the basketball court to measure out the area. It makes it more fun for the students as well as clearly shows them how that particular math equation can be beneficial in their life.
“It makes it more fun for them. Sometimes when I come with an assignment, they cheer. It makes me feel good that they are actually happy for an assignment,” he said.
Building a positive relationship with the students has also been important for Herbes ever since he started teaching. He believes students will many times look to the teacher as an adult they can trust and respect, he said.
Shortly after Herbes started teaching in Upsala, he also began coaching basketball in 1979. Since then he has coached a variety of sports, such as basketball for about six years, football for 25 years, softball for 12 years and more. One time he figured out that altogether he has more than likely coached more than 1,500 games.
Then, when the opportunity arose for him in 2014 to become athletic director, it felt like a natural fit, he said.
Herbes has received several awards for coaching, as well. In 2005, he received the Butch Hash Outstanding Assistant Coach award from the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Association. Then, in 2013, he received the Assistant Coach of the Year award from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and an Assistant Girls Coach of the Year award in girls basketball given by the Prairie Conference.
Over the years, Herbes has also gained a greater respect for the Minnesota State High School League and how important it is to the governing of interscholastic sports in Minnesota. He has also gained a greater appreciation for officials than he may have had before when he was coaching.
“Now you’re glad when they show up. A big part of the job is making sure the opposing team and the officials show up. If they do, it’s a good start,” he said.
How school is done has changed over the years from his own experience of school. Growing up on a dairy farm near St. Francis, he walked to the country school in St. Francis. Although it wasn’t a Catholic school, Herbes said, they went to church every morning and prayed the rosary every Friday during Lent. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited every day and patriotic songs, such as the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful and other songs were sung.
Once he reached high school age, Herbes attended Upsala High School from where he graduated in 1974.
School has also changed in that technology has evolved even more. However, Herbes still prefer the ol’ pencil and paper.
As Herbes is slowly moving toward retirement — for sure this time, he said — he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Holly, a retired teacher from Upsala Area Schools, and their blended family of seven children and 13 grandkids. Since the family recently acquired a cabin in Alexandria, he is looking forward to spending more time outdoors.
“We really enjoy it. That is where we will spend our summers,” he said.
Herbes said as much as he loves to teach and being involved in sports, it is definitely soon time to retire. Otherwise it is so easy to get caught up in a net of “we’ll do it next year” and as a result miss out on experiences and opportunities.
“Enjoy every day as if it is your last. Embrace moments and opportunities,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.