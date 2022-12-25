Love for crafting keeps Hillman woman busy

The love for crafting and designing has been with Nancy Monson of Hillman for as long as she can remember. It’s an art that was instilled in her from her grandma, her mom and aunts early on.
“I can remember sitting under quilts, watching television, while my grandma, my aunties and my mom would hand-stitch quilts on one-by-four boards. They would laugh and giggle,” she said.
Nancy attributes her sewing skills to her mom, Betty Pekarek of Pierz.
“She got us started on everything. We were stitching embroidery towels, pillow cases. The aunties would then crochet the edges,” she said.
While she tried her hand at knitting, Nancy said it wasn’t quite her cup of tea. Her sister, Debbie Froelich, on the other hand, is very skillful when it comes to knitting, she said.
“I made a scarf and that was it,” Nancy said.
Nancy’s niche for decorating was also discovered early on. Her dad, Lee, worked in construction and would bring home blueprints of whatever project he was working on.
“I’d decorate the blueprints with wood lines and all the two-by-fours and things,” she said.
Lee didn’t mind his daughter adding her touch to the blueprints. In some instances, she even caught mistakes in the design that he was thankful she caught — like a missing door.
“I’m sure he would’ve seen it at some point,” she said.
Nancy’s husband, Ron, said he believes she inherited her dad’s eye for construction.
“My brother, Jeff, is really handy too. He put my wood floors in, he built the staircase,” Nancy said.
The majority of decorations that are displayed in Ron and Nancy’s home in Hillman have been made by her. She loves to decorate for just about every season — spring and Easter, fall and Thanksgiving and Christmas. At this time, their home is decked out with Christmas and winter decor, such as snowmen, embroidered stockings, winter scenes and more.
Eager to learn new skills to create a variety of crafts, Nancy will either find her inspiration online or attend classes. In their sitting room, sits a large decorated Christmas tree and a Santa Claus that she made after taking a ceramics class.
Over the years, Nancy has made hundreds of quilts in a variety of patterns. Many of the quilts have been given away or donated for a good cause. She’s also made T-shirt quilts for their five children, Jeremy, Dustin, Tyler, Lindsay and Kailee, and their eight grandchildren, Bradyn, Olive, Madelyn, Ilah, Mya, Camdyn, Esme and Ryker.
Regardless of what project Nancy is working on, she is extremely detail oriented, Ron said.
“It’s perfect. I’m not much of a craftsperson, but I don’t ever see a flaw in anything,” he said.
When it comes to making crafts, Nancy said it is important to her that it is done right and that stitches line up.
While what’s going on in their lives at the time usually dictates how much time she has to craft, Nancy said most are completed piece by piece sitting in her recliner in the living room. The light and a standing magnifying glass make it easier to see. Oftentimes, Ron is seated on the couch nearby and while he may be watching a movie, she listens to it as she stitches, she said.
On the stair bannister, several stockings have been hung. All have been made by Nancy and all include intricate stitched winter motifs.
When it comes to cross stitching, Nancy said what usually determines what she will make next depends on whether she likes it. While some come from kits, she is not afraid to print a picture out to determine how to make it without a pattern. She simply makes her own, she said.
Besides crafting to make personal decorations or for family members, Nancy offers her sewing services to the public.
As some memories deserve more than a scrapbook, Nancy said it isn’t uncommon for people to have her make them a T-shirt quilt.
“They are a great way to get new life out of shirts from high school, college, a favorite sports team or pastime,” she said.
For more information, visit www.rufflesandstitches.weebly.com.
When Nancy isn’t crafting, she enjoys spending time with Ron, her children and grandchildren. She also works as a media specialist at Healy High School in Pierz and likes her job very much, she said.
