Love for books leads woman to Upsala

Looking back at her childhood, Marisa George, library services coordinator at Great River Regional Library in Upsala, has always loved books and reading. However, being a librarian wasn’t really something she had anticipated would one day be her career.
“When people started asking you about what you wanted to be when you grew up, I for sure thought I was going to be an artist,” she said.
However, her journey led her to the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph where she studied to become a German teacher. As she was required to take a couple of library science classes at the St. Cloud State University, George said that’s when she really started thinking about it being a viable career option, she said.
George started working at the library in Upsala in May, taking over from Wanda Erickson, who was the library’s first librarian since it opened in 1987. Although George is new to that library, she and Erickson worked together at Upsala Area Schools as media specialists.
“She was technically my supervisor, but she took care of the elementary and I took care of the high school,” she said.
Eventually, George left her work at Upsala Area Schools and became the branch manager at the Great River Regional Library in Sauk Centre. She continues to manage that library in addition to the Upsala branch.
Since George cannot be at both places at once, she is thankful for the work done by Senior Aide Taunja Warga and library assistants Gwen Hanvy and Clair Wolters. Hanvy has also been cross-trained between the two branches and works at the Sauk Centre branch one day a month, George said.
Although managing library branches means more work, George doesn’t mind. She is also excited for the opportunities it brings both branches as ideas, programs and other plans can be shared.
“We went over some cross-training as far as like what programs that she had been planning, things that had been in the works since before COVID hit and the transition of what things are done differently at this branch, since it is a little small,” she said.
Erickson also had a plan for whoever was going to take over the branch when she retired before she knew George was, she said.
Serving the Upsala community continues to be a joy for George. It has also been nice to encounter students she saw during her years of working at Upsala Area Schools. At the same time, it’s almost a little strange to see them a lot more grown up now, she said.
The love for reading books remains with George. It is a passion she enjoys sharing with others.
“I grew up with books in the house all the time,” she said.
However, growing up on a farm, getting books, such as through the Scholastic Book Fair at school, was a special treat.
“Our parents were OK with spending money on books, but growing up on the farm with seven kids, they had to watch how much money they spent,” she said.
Sometimes, George recalls, they tagged along with their parents, Jerry and Clara Michael to go shopping in the local mall in St. Cloud. If she and her siblings had any money, whether it had been given as a gift or dollars they had earned, it was usually spent on buying books, she said.
“I wasn’t the only one of my siblings who loved books. We all did. My parents read a lot, too,” she said.
Just as for her, the love for reading and books has remained with her siblings. That becomes quite evident whenever they get together.
“Our family reunions are kind of funny, because people get together and talk, but there will always be somebody off on their own reading. I think I came by the love of books from my family,” she said.
When she isn’t working, George enjoys spending time with her husband, Jason George and their two Turkish Van cats, Kiki and Kattun.
“They are one of the larger cat breeds,” she said.
She also likes reading a variety of books, from historical fiction and romance to gruesome horror stories.
“I really do read a variety of things. Not just to be able to give good recommendations of books, but just because I enjoy most genres. There’s not too many things I won’t pick up and read,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.