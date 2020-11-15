Love for animals keeps the Buntjer family busy

One of many things Mark Buntjer of Long Prairie is known for is his love for animals. While he and his wife, Kim, raised Red Angus and Boer goats, their farm, Buntjer’s RMR Livestock, is home to a variety of animals.
“If somebody has something that needs a little extra TLC or recovery time or an animal someone is looking to get rid of, I often pick it up and many usually end up staying here,” he said.
Buntjer recalls when an older couple asked him to hold on to their black and white registered paint stallion until they sold him. From time to time they visited him, but after a couple of years, Buntjer realized the couple didn’t really intend to sell the horse. They just wanted to make sure it was well cared for at a good home, he said.
Since then, Buntjer has bought a registered paint mare who had been bred to the stallion a few times. There are currently two colts he is working with at the farm that will eventually be for sale.
At other times, he has cared for injured animals, whether wild or domestic, and has nursed them back to health. Once well, they were either released or returned. Some even ended up staying, Buntjer said.
Buntjer and Kim bought their 62-acre farm in 2007. Since Buntjer loves cattle, it didn’t take long before they started raising commercial red Angus calves. While some were sold, some of the heifers were kept that their children showed in 4-H. Over time, they purchased a few registered red Angus and has since turned into a herd of about 70 cows.
“My hobby kind of turned into a full-time job. What can I say? We have a soft spot for them,” Buntjer said.
Each year, about 25-30 calves are born at the Buntjer farm with the majority of calving occurring in January and February. Buntjer said at first he had tried to time the calving period to take place either before or after the state wrestling tournament. However, since it seemed like one of the cows would have a tough time calving whenever he was gone and Kim was left to handle the situation alone, they eventually adopted the norm that he stayed put during the calving season. It also puts Kim more at ease, he said.
In 2014, after their children had showed some of their neighbor’s Boer goats for 4-H, they bought their own at the sales barn in Long Prairie. After checking the goats’ records extensively, Buntjer said they discovered the Boer goats they had bought were in fact registered. They tracked down the original owner, who gave them the registration papers.
“That was the beginning of our Boer goat herd,” Buntjer said.
The herd now includes about 30 does and several kids. As they are planning to expand the herd, the family is holding on to the does that are born.
At this time, the Buntjer does kid about once a year or so. The gestation period for a doe is five months. However, he is looking to speed up the kidding cycle to possibly have three kiddings in a two-year period to make it more cost effective to raise goats.
Buntjer’s love for animals began early on. Growing up on a dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, Buntjer knew he wanted to work with animals, just not milk cows. However, life had a different idea, he said.
After he graduated from high school, he studied preveterinary medicine at the University of Minnesota. Buntjer said that as his adviser ran the campus dairy facility in St. Paul, he ended up getting a student job at the dairy. Then, before he knew it and under some unforeseen circumstances, Buntjer was asked to run the dairy while he completed his undergraduate degree.
Shortly after he graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, Buntjer was offered a job by Jim Ridgeway, another gentleman who had been taking the same dairy management class with him.
While Ridgeway had owned what is now known as Dairy Ridge in Long Prairie, at the time he was in the poultry business, had no dairy experience and simply asked Buntjer to help him start the dairy farm. In addition to Buntjer, Ridgeway also hired a couple of other students as herdsmen. Tim Wickman, the agriculture teacher in Long Prairie, was hired as the dairy’s first manager.
Buntjer said a few years after Dairy Ridge was founded, he and the family moved to Kasson in 1996, a town located about 15 miles from Rochester, to help start Durst Brothers Dairy. While the missed Long Prairie, the move turned out to be a blessing in disguise, Buntjer said. Not long after, their daughter Samantha, who was 3, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Living that close to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester made a huge difference for them. Not only in the time traveled to and from her treatments, but also financially.
“She fought it pretty hard and was in remission, but her bone marrow never cleaned up to do a stem stell transplant, so we weren’t able to get all the cancer out of her bone marrow. She fought it for a couple of years and then it came back with a vengeance,” he said.
Tragically, Samantha died April 21, 2001, at the age of 5 and just two days before Kim’s birthday.
Later, the family returned to Long Prairie and lived in town until they moved to the Buntjer’s RMR Livestock farm in 2007. Ridgeway and his partner Dr. David Tomsche, asked Buntjer to manage Dairy Ridge Dairy with talks about possible ownership, Buntjer said. Since then, he has sold his shares, he said.
Besides cattle, goats and horses, Buntjer’s RMR Livestock has also been the home to pigs. What initially drew them to raising pigs was the fact that pigs are their daughter Katrina’s favorite animal. She also had a sow they had fertilized through artificial insemination.
Buntjer said Katrina’s pig behaved more like a dog than a pig as she would follow Katrina around and laid down just to get her belly scratched.
Up until recently, the Buntjers raised Australian Shepherds. However, their male shepherd was accidentally run over by a trailer on the highway. Since then, Buntjer has purchased a border collie named Duke, who helps him herd the cattle when leashed on a long rope. When he is not leashed, he has a tendency to disappear at the first inkling of work. He is also extremely friendly and loves to be petted.
“He is like a very expensive lap dog,” Buntjer said.
Besides raising animals, the Buntjers rent 300 acres. The alfalfa, soybeans, corn for grain and corn for silage that are planted and harvested are used to feed the animals.
Looking at his adventure with animals throughout his life, there are many things Buntjer loves about the different animals he has encountered. In many ways, he feels more comfortable and happy being around livestock than around people. He also likes seeing an animal who was injured or otherwise needed help get well.
The knowledge he learned while he was at the University of Minnesota has also come in handy at times. It helps him to know how to give animals the best care they can get. Over the years, several veterinarians have also taught him how to perform various small surgeries.
When he is not farming, Buntjer enjoys spending time with Kim and their children Jadon, Katrina, Maria, JohnPaul and Luke. He also likes hunting, fishing and mowing the lawn. He also works as an insurance agent at Advantage 1 Insurance Agency in Long Prairie.
As his family knows how much he loves animals, Buntjer said he sometimes sneaks a few animals into the herd from time to time. Kim or the children may not even notice the new animal, especially if it doesn’t stand out too much, for a couple of weeks, Buntjer said.
“It’s like an addiction. You just can’t have enough animals,” he said.
