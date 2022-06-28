Love for animals and dairy motivates Bowlus girl

Growing up on the family dairy farm in Bowlus, Morrison County Dairy Princess Erin Borash, said becoming a dairy princess was an honor she’s always wanted. It was her older sister, Jennifer, who was a double-crowned dairy princess in 2004 to 2006, that inspired her, Borash said.
“She was a dairy princess when I was really young and ever since then, I’ve just wanted to be a princess,” she said.
Borash said that while she doesn’t remember a whole lot from the time Jennifer was a dairy princess, her sister always brought her to the dairy princess coronations. Over the years, she has also seen plenty of photos of Jennifer’s adventures as a dairy princess — many of which Borash is now looking forward to.
As a dairy princess, Borash will participate in a variety of events to represent the dairy industry. It is an opportunity to build community relations and to educate people about the reality of the dairy industry, especially since some organizations seek to spread misinformation, she said.
Some of the events dairy princesses attend include parades, elementary student classrooms, fairs, passing out ice cream and more. Borash was also present when the princesses gifted a variety of dairy-related gifts to Aria Kieffer, daughter of Zach and Kaylie Kieffer of Hillman, who was the first baby born at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls in June Dairy Month.
“She was so cute,” Borash said.
Going through the process of becoming a princess was fun, but came with a few challenges. On the day the contestants were judged, there were three sessions each candidate had to go through. One of them, Borash said, was a question and answer session before the judges.
“They asked us random questions about the dairy industry and we had to give our best answers,” she said.
The second session included the candidates giving a five-minute speech about the dairy industry. The third session was a mock interview with a representative from a local radio station.
“That one was definitely the hardest for me. I think mostly it was just nerves for the day,” Borash said.
Although she is used to being in different leadership roles in her school, such as the captain for the cross-country team, and is used to performing before an audience, Borash said she still feels somewhat nervous to be in front of people. The dairy judges were not an exception.
In those instances, Borash said she just tells herself she has to do it. One thing she really liked about the process was that the dairy judges gave the princesses feedback on different areas they can improve in.
Borash said that although she knows the dairy industry topic well, one advice she received was to be more confident in what she says about it. It’s advice she has taken to heart and now reminds herself every time she begins to feel a little nervous.
Over time through experience and by attending different events, Borash said she continues to learn a lot. Not only about the dairy industry itself, but also about the dairy princess program. It has been a great experience, she said.
Borash graduated from Royalton High School. She is not yet sure as to which college she will attend. At the moment, her choices have been narrowed down to either the University of Wisconsin in River Falls, Wis. or the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.
“Both of them are great schools. I just have to decide what I want,” she said.
Borash said that if she decides to attend the university in River Falls, Wis., she plans to pursue degrees in animal science and dairy management. However, if she opts to go west to South Dakota, she plans to study environmental science and wildlife biology. They are all subjects she is passionate about, she said.
On the family farm, Borash is tasked with overseeing the general welfare of the animals. While her parents milk the cows morning and evening, she feeds the livestock and make sure they all have fresh bedding and that the water is cleaned out. She also feeds the cows.
Of the family’s herd, about 55 cows are milked. They also have about 150 head of bulls, steers, heifers and calves.
“I think it was just working on the farm that prepared me the most for the process to become a dairy princess,” Borash said.
When she is not completing chores or her duties as a dairy princess, Borash enjoys spending time with her family, including her siblings, Sandy, Jennifer, Gary, Peter, Daniel and Christopher. She also loves to go kayaking with her cousins or friends on the Mississippi River and babysitting her nieces and nephews.
