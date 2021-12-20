Lots of happy smiles at ‘Shop with a Hero’ in LF

Thirty happy students from public schools in Little Falls Pierz, Royalton, Upsala, Swanville and Motley ventured into the aisles of Walmart in Little Falls, Dec. 14. As part of the 10th annual “Shop with a Hero” event, the students were accompanied individually by a hero, whether a police officer, firefighter or first responder.
Lily Scott, a seventh grade student at the Little Falls Community Middle School in Little Falls, went shopping with Officer Josh Andrea with the Little Falls Police Department. She was shopping for her parents and siblings, but what she bought will remain a secret until Christmas.
Andrea, who has participated in the annual event since it started, said it’s something he has always enjoyed doing. It gives the students a chance to have a positive interaction with an officer, firefighter or first responder.
Lily said it was the first time she ever met Andrea and had a fun time going shopping with him.
Wyatt Gorka, a fifth grade student at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, had a chance to get know Assistant Fire Chief Tim Tabatt a little, while the two of them shopped for his mom, his sister and two brothers.
“They have no idea what they’re getting,” Gorka said.
While Gorka had a great time shopping with Tabatt, he said finding what to get for his older brothers was somewhat difficult. Because of the age difference, he said, it’s harder to know what they want.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to get my family gifts for Christmas,” Gorka said.
Bentley Sasse, a second grade student at Royalton Elementary School in Royalton, was accompanied by Training Officer Shawn Richter with the Royalton Fire Department. As they started talking, they quickly discovered that Sasse’s sister knows Richter’s daughter.
“They played on the same volleyball team,” Richter said.
Sasse said he was shopping for Christmas gifts for his two brothers and something for himself. It means a lot to him to be able to get them something for Christmas, he said.
Each student is given a $100 Walmart gift card to spend on gifts for their family. They can also spend part of it for themselves, said Anita Larsen, school social worker and substance abuse prevention coordinator in the Little Falls School District.
After the students were done shopping with the heroes, several volunteers were ready to wrap all the gifts the students had purchased. Each student also had the opportunity to get their photo taken with the hero they shopped with, along with Santa Claus.
Although Santa stays quite busy at this time of the year, he said Shop with a Hero is an event he will not miss.
“I think it’s great and you get to see all the happy faces,” he said.
Contrary to what many people may believe, he said, the weather at the North Pole is relatively warm.
“It’s actually colder here,” he said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shop with a Hero event was not held last year. Larsen said she’s really happy they were able to hold the event his year as it gives both students and heroes the opportunity to interact positively and for a good cause.
