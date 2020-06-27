Robert James Loots, 49, Battle Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for issuing a dishonored check.
The charge stems from a March 9 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a bad check issued to a local business. The business manager allegedly stated that Loots purchased a 2007 GMC Sierra pick-up and wrote a personal check for $3,000 while planning to make payments on the rest of the balance.
By March 12, the check allegedly came back as dishonored and Loots’ bank account had closed in Jan. 2018.
The business owner allegedly attempted to contact Loots with no success. The owner also reportedly mailed a letter to Loots about the check with no response.
If convicted, Loots could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
