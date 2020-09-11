March 10, 2020 marks the new world of long-term care facilities, be it skilled nursing homes or assisted livings across the country. We all were presented a newfound pandemic to manage the invisible adversary known as the Coronavirus.
On March 10, St. Otto’s Care Center closed its doors to outside visitors, implementing masks for all team members, implementing strict screening protocols upon reporting for work, eliminating communal dining and activities to reduce the potential of transmission between residents. Education was provided to all team members about the proper use of personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, gloves, gowns and necessary routine hand hygiene. Scheduled cleaning of high touch areas became more frequent than ever before.
Caring for the most vulnerable population, St. Otto’s Care Center took action and continues to do so each day with a focus of providing compassionate care to our residents with a significant focus on infection control, reducing the risk of infection to our residents.
What remains the same is the dedication and compassion our care team members provide to our residents. Our residents overall understand the significance of COVID-19. They are concerned for their health, yet they know the steps we are taking as their primary healthcare providers, who support their continued good health.
As the administrator and owner of St. Otto’s Care Center, conversations with residents and families about why they cannot visit their loved ones over the last six months are some of the toughest I have had over my tenure. Effectively communicating the importance of our actions at a facility level has given residents and families an understanding and increased level of trust that St. Otto’s is doing all we can to eliminate the risks associated with this invisible adversary. Through this communication, residents and families are understanding and supportive, yet there are no words to express the unfortunate reality we are living through.
St. Otto’s Care Center continues to act proactively, implementing infection control procedures brought forth by federal and state guidance, along with being in close contact with our national and state associations supporting further preventative measures. Safety and infection prevention have become our number one priority in this pandemic while keeping spiritual and psychosocial needs supported with our full-time staff deacon and our social services team members.
St. Otto’s continues to deploy resources and cross training team members to departments not typically their own. St. Otto’s continues to recruit, hire and take admissions to serve Little Falls, Morrison County and the surrounding areas of Brainerd Lakes.
As a team at St. Otto’s, we have grown stronger spiritually, physically and psychosocially during this pandemic caring for our elderly population. St. Otto’s Care Center is founded on a Catholic and faith-based foundation, and has a mission to spiritually serve the needs of our residents. St. Otto’s spiritual pillar has provided depths of support to our residents, families and team members during this pandemic.
Making decisions about who may or may not be allowed to enter the building in order to protect our residents has been an endearing and thoughtful endeavor based on each specific situation. Through it all, the faith and love that has surrounded our residents inside the doors of St. Otto’s is something we cannot describe succinctly to others without it being witnessed first-hand.
On Aug, 27, St. Otto’s conducted a facility-wide base-line testing for COVID-19 as had been asked to by the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Through testing of all residents and team members, one asymptomatic team member tested positive. As a result, St. Otto’s followed testing guidance per the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and tested all residents and team members again a week later on Sept. 3. These results from Sept. 3, returned no positive results, indicating there was no spread of the virus. Sept. 10, we will again test all residents and team members to verify no further transmission has occurred.
St. Otto’s is confident in all that we have implemented over the last six months to keep our residents and team members free from COVID-19. We will continue diligently to stay the course in our approach.
St. Otto’s team members are blessed to care for so many great people and our purpose will remain caring for our community. Our team members have demonstrated great resolve, flexibility and remain committed to their purpose of caring for our residents.
Brian Bernander is a licensed nursing home administrator and owner at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.