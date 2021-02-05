Ryan Michael Shoup, 40, Long Prairie, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree sale of 10 or more grams of methamphetamine within a 90-day period, along with one felony count of unlawful possession of firearm suppressors.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 5, 2020, an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was contacted by a confidential informant and advised that they could purchase methamphetamine from Shoup, who is a resident of rural Morrison County.
The investigator provided the informant with buy money. The informant was instructed to go to Shoup’s residence and use the money to purchase methamphetamine. According to the complaint, law enforcement officers set up an outer perimeter around Shoup’s residence in order to observe individuals coming and going from the property. A little while after the informant arrived at Shoup’s residence, they left and met with the investigator at a pre-determined location.
The informant allegedly turned over a baggie containing a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The baggie weighed more than 10 grams, according to the complaint. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
On Dec. 23, 2020, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Todd County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant at Shoup’s residence. In the living room, the investigator and other officers allegedly found two rifles and a pistol.
According to the complaint, on a table next to the firearms, the officers found a black oil filter with a hole cut in the end that appeared to have been converted into a firearm suppressor. Officers allegedly also found a chrome cylindrical tube with a hole drilled in the end that also appeared to have been converted into a firearm suppressor.
If convicted, Shoup faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or up to $510,000 in fines.
