Donavon Jorden Loehrer, 43, Sauk Rapids, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $450 fine after he was convicted on charges of fifth-degree substance possession.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 18, 2022, when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a vehicle weaving between traffic lanes, speeding and cutting people off. The suspect vehicle was driving on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

