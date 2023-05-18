Donavon Jorden Loehrer, 43, Sauk Rapids, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $450 fine after he was convicted on charges of fifth-degree substance possession.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 18, 2022, when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a vehicle weaving between traffic lanes, speeding and cutting people off. The suspect vehicle was driving on Highway 10 in Morrison County.
The trooper drove to the scene and observed the suspect vehicle following too closely to the vehicle in front of it. They stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Loehrer.
Loehrer’s eyes were “bloodshot, watery and glossy.” His pupils were constricted, and the trooper noted that he was “fidgety and tense.” He apologized for his driving conduct, stating that he was aware he was swerving.
The trooper asked Loehrer to step out of the vehicle to conduct field sobriety tests. He stated that he used to take amphetamines, but had not done so since July. The trooper took a pulse on his wrist, which was about 120 beats per minute — much higher than the average person’s pulse of 60 to 90 beats per minute.
He estimated 30 seconds had passed after about 35 seconds, and no clues were observed during the horizontal gaze test. He performed poorly on both the walk and turn test and on the one-leg stand test. A portable breath test came back at 0.00 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
Loehrer was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. While conducting a search of the vehicle, the trooper located a spoon with white residue on it, next to which there was a Q-tip with residue. Both items field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
At that point, Loehrer admitted that he had used both meth and fentanyl in the last 24 hours.
The trooper applied for and received a search warrant for a blood or urine sample from Loehrer. He agreed to provide a urine sample, which was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
Loehrer had a prior conviction for driving under the influence of a controlled substance from June in Crow Wing County.
