In partnership with the Initiative Foundation, the Morrison County Area Foundation (MCAF), a local non-profit organization, is raising funds for community members in need.
With a fundraising goal of $20,000, MCAF Board member Sabrina Koelsch said the money will be turned into grants for area non-profits who benefit the community. The Foundation hopes to support projects that will improve the lives of Morrison County residents and help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Donations go straight into the county’s Emergency Recovery Fund, which has $5,409 that has already been pledged to local organizations like the Morrison County Food Shelf and Oasis Central Minnesota.
The MCAF normally focuses on raising money to support child care initiatives, Koelsch said. Last year, the Foundation was able to raise $40,000 for the Early Childhood Initiative Endowment.
But in this time of need, it has expanded its reach to positively impact a greater portion of the community.
Several applications have already come in to the MCAF asking for more money than the organization has to give.
“We’ve given them the money we have so far, but we weren’t able to reach what they’ve requested,” Koelsch said.
That’s why, she said, the MCAF is looking to spread awareness to reach its fundraising goal and support as many non-profits as possible.
Prioritized organizations include those non-profits that are seen as needing emergency funds to support economically vulnerable residents impacted by COVID-19 restrictions who have lost their jobs, face food insecurity or struggle with housing security. However, if the goal is reached, Koelsch said the Board hopes to approve other grant applications like ones from the Great River Arts center or Employment Enterprises Inc.
To donate to the Emergency Recovery Fund or apply for a grant, contact Kate Bjorge, community philanthropy manager, at (320) 631-2048 or via email at kbjorge@ifound.org. Donations can also be mailed to the Initiative Foundation at 405 First St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345, noting “Morrison County Area Emergency Recovery Fund” in the memo line or made online at givemn.org.
