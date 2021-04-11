Spring and summer in Minnesota, for many, means spending time on the lake or hitting their favorite vacation spot.
But they have to get there first.
Whether someone is packing up the family and heading up to the cabin or friends are setting out on the road trip they had to forgo in 2020, there are plenty of reasons to hit the open road. The last thing anyone wants to deal with when heading out for fun in the sun is sitting on the side of the road with a broken down vehicle.
Shawn Neu, store manager at Heartland Tire in Little Falls, said the best way to avoid an unexpected — and perhaps costly — trip to the nearest repair shop is to keep up on basic maintenance. This includes checking wiper blades, tire air pressure and getting regular oil changes.
“There’s always going to be the uncontrollable variables,” Neu said. “Things are going to break, so the things that are obvious and easy, take care of them when they need to be addressed.”
He also said it’s wise for people to check if their air conditioning is working properly on warmer days during the spring. That will ensure a driver is not trying to squeeze their vehicle in for maintenance the day before a major trip when it’s 90 degrees and everyone else is trying to get serviced on the same day.
During the spring and summer months, Neu said perhaps the most common issues he sees at Heartland Tires compared to other seasons is vehicles that have overheated.
“A lot of cars have electric fans and stuff now,” he said. “You don’t really realize that they’re not working during the winter and they could be failing and then, as you come into summer all of a sudden, then it’s going to show up.”
He stressed the importance for drivers to keep an eye on their tires throughout the year. On March 23 alone, he said three people came into the shop who had cords sticking out of their tires. He said it’s a dangerous situation, as tires in that condition could blow at any time.
Luckily, he said problems like that are easily avoidable. It’s simply a matter of drivers keeping an eye on their tires and making sure they don’t get to that point.
“Those are people that we’re sharing the roads with,” Neu said. “A lot of times, people just never look. They just trust that somebody else is going to do it, which they should do it, but it doesn’t mean it’s always going to get done.”
Another way to avoid having tire problems is to not ignore tire pressure lights if they light up on the dash. Neu said too often drivers chalk that up to a bad censor, just a light. If they don’t check pressure and the tire is low, it could mean sitting on the side of the road. And it could be more costly.
On the front desk at Heartland Tires sits an empty water bottle full of items that have been pulled out of tires. The objects range from small nails and screws to large, 6-inch metal pieces that somehow ended up on the roadway. If someone has low pressure but picks up something like that in a different tire, it might result in a costly repair bill.
“To be sitting on the side of the road for something like that is, to me it doesn’t make sense,” Neu said. “All of a sudden you have your family, you’re pulling a camper, you’re sitting on the side of the road for something that could have been avoidable. Let’s say your tire’s going low, you can at least pull off to a safe place and not be stuck on the side of Highway 10.”
During the spring, Neu said another issue that pops up is with people who do a lot of driving on gravel. The dirt and mud can build up inside the wheel, particularly on newer vehicles, where they tend to be wider and deeper. That can cause the car to shake because of the mud settling.
Much of the basic maintenance people can do to avoid breakdowns should be done year-round. Though the common rule of thumb has always been to get an oil change every 3,000 miles, Neu said that can sometimes vary.
People should know their vehicle and if it uses oil. Typically, a conventional oil will be good for 3,000 miles while a synthetic will last 5,000. That, however, is not always the case and can be different from vehicle to vehicle.
“It really depends on the car,” Neu said. “There are certain cars that are prone to oil issues and oil consumption issues. That’s when I tend to encourage people to be a little more proactive on their servicing. Typically, when somebody comes in for an oil change, we check the oil beforehand and know if it’s low. Then we can advise them, ‘Hey, keep an eye on your oil. It was a quart low.’ Just keeping it topped off, that’s the biggest thing.”
It also is not always just during the winter Minnesotans need to keep an eye on road conditions. Neu said some roads are more prone to water pooling up than others. Hydroplaning can be an issue that can ruin somebody’s day even when it’s not slick from ice or snow.
Taking those initial steps for basic maintenance can make the difference between a care-free summer trip and a frustrating experience.
“I always tell people, if something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not right,” Neu said. “Just be proactive. Just like with you, if something doesn’t seem right, get it looked at. Don’t wait until the day before and it affects your summer plans, because nobody wants that.”
