Local livestock Extension educator sets out to greener pastures

After working as a livestock educator with the Minnesota Extension in Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties for seven years, Emily Krekelberg has now set her eyes on greener pastures. As of April 27, she will be working as the Extension educator for farm safety and health.
Although her office is located at the regional Extension office in Rochester, Krekelberg will be working from home for a while amidst COVID-19 precautions.
Krekelberg said it’s definitely a new experience for her to switch jobs in the middle of a pandemic. But now is as good as any time.
“It’s kind of a crazy time made crazier, switching jobs, but I like it. It’s certainly a bit interesting. I am lucky that I have a ton of support from within the Extension and they’re doing everything they can to make it a smooth transition,” she said.
The pandemic also creates opportunities to speak with farmers about health as more people are aware of it — and perhaps even more conscious about where they place their hands.
“It’s a little bit different, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Right now is a great time for to get started because there are a lot of opportunities to educate people about safety and health topics related to this pandemic and beyond,” she said. “People are thinking more critically, are thinking more about their health and safety. It’s a great opportunity to capture people while they are thinking about it and really engage them in some good conversation about what they can be doing.”
As the Extension educator for farm safety and health, Krekelberg will travel throughout Minnesota. In a way, it is also a dream come true.
“I have always had a big passion for farm safety and health. I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to work full-time in farm safety and health and being able to develop some different programs and curriculums on various safety topics,” she said.
Krekelberg said it has been a while since Minnesota had a full-time farm safety and health educator. Excited to try new things, she is also looking forward to working with already existing programs.
Looking to the work she has already accomplished on the local level while she was working in Central Minnesota, Krekelberg said she believes it has given her a strong foundation for her new position.
At the same time as Krekelberg is thrilled about her new adventure, saying goodbye to her coworkers and the farmers she has gotten to know over the years has been the hardest. They are people she will never forget.
“Working with the farmers here have just been the best. That’s my favorite part of this job. They have really been what makes me get out of bed in the morning and the reason why I like doing Extension work,” she said.
One memory Krekelberg carries with her is the memory of how farmers and other people in Central Minnesota treated her when she moved from Le Sueur to the St. Cloud area after she graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.
“I will never forget how welcomed and embraced they made me feel. Not being a native, I thought it would maybe be a little difficult, but people just really embraced me and wanted me to help and welcomed my involvement. I was so grateful for the open arms I got when I arrived here in Central Minnesota and that is something I will never forget,” she said.
In her new role, Krekelberg will continue to work as the director of the Rural Stress Task Force. She will also be working on various farm safety programs related to the Youth Tractor Safety Program, grain bin safety, livestock safety and other important areas that impacts farm safety and health.
Krekelberg said she plans to move from the St. Cloud area to Rochester sometime in the near future. When she is not working, she enjoys running, spending time outdoors, reading and writing.
As she has faces different changes in her life, Krekelberg said running has been a great stress reliever.
She usually runs in the mornings as it gets her ready to face the day, no matter what comes her way, she said.
