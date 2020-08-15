When she was young, Susie Herold would accompany her mother to a farm where two sisters, well into their golden years, lived. Herold and her mother would go to take care of the sisters, and her mother worked to plant a garden for older people as well.
“I love to be with the elderly. They have so much knowledge,” Herold said. “And I enjoy taking care of people.”
In keeping those memories with her, Herold took her care-giving skills with her in raising her seven children, but after they were grown, she wanted to continue doing what she loved.
In her 50s, Herold started working as a home health aid for Horizon Health and continued her work for 10 years before she retired and dedicated some time to volunteer with the Horizon Health Faith in Action transportation program.
“My kids were old enough and I needed a job and that was my good fit. Home care and being with the elderly, it just fit me,” Herold said.
Since starting in 2014, Herold has driven more than 15,000 miles giving 526 rides to seniors in Morrison County. She’s driven those in need to medical appointments, pharmacies and grocery stores, making connections with each trip.
Herold said the time she’s put in doesn’t feel like 15,000 miles worth.
“It doesn’t seem like that much because it’s benefiting me. When you give to others it makes you feel good and I can give back to the community. I just feel the people have given so much to us, especially the elderly and I just want to give back to them and their needs,” she said.
While volunteering, Herold also worked as a nursing aid at the St. Francis HealthCare, and just retired from her work in May 2019. Herold is now 74 years old and plans to continue to volunteer.
After her years of driving, Herold has met many seniors who have changed her life, she said. She has received such high praises, that Senior Resources Director, Kristine Hoheisel said some of those needing rides will request Herold as their driver.
“Susie is an amazing volunteer and so valuable to Faith in Action. She is always helping us out and our clients that need rides thoroughly enjoy her company and request her to drive them. We cannot say enough about Susie and how much she means to us at Faith in Action,” Hoheisel said.
One rider, Gene Nelson of Little Falls, often requests and takes rides with Herold. Nelson is 100 years old, Herold said, and is a war vet, so she is especially pleased to help him when she can.
“She is a great person and I really enjoy driving and talking with her while she takes me to my appointments,” Nelson said.
When people request her, Herold said she is really flattered and just grateful she can give back to people.
“These people have such stories to tell, and I’m a reader, I love to read true stories about people so this just fits to my liking,” Herold said. “I just meet some interesting people.”
Herold has also given to the community as a Christian Mother for the last 50 years, a group of faithful mothers who participated in several church events and fundraising efforts, she said. As a mother, Herold and the group of women participated in church bazaars, breakfasts, quilt bingo and raised money for young people to enter a Teens Encountering Christ Program.
“There was always something to do. They were very active,” Herold said. “It was a time to be with the ladies and was a good outlet. A time for rejuvenation.”
Another of Herold’s many life endeavors was to be involved in physical health, a dream she brought to life when she opened her own fitness center in Genola, around the same time she started working as a home health aid. She ran the center for about 10 years before selling equipment to a new business.
“I was always active. I started it up because I know how important exercise is for your health you really have to keep moving,” she said
Now, her volunteering, hobbies and 18 grandchildren keep Herold plenty busy, she said.
Some lessons Herold passes on to her grandchildren are about acknowledging the different lives and upbringings of older adults, which she finds fascinating. Even at 74, she learns so much from those she helps through volunteering.
An ever-active woman, Herold spends any free time on various hobbies.
“I’m a reader, I’m a sewer, a knitter and I love to cook and bake, so there’s always something to do,” she said. “Idle hands are a devil’s workshop.”
