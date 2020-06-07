Bars and restaurants were able to serve their first seated customers in months June 1, when Gov. Tim Walz’ lift on previous COVID-19 restrictions went into place. The ease of restrictions is a part of Walz’ Stay Safe Minnesota five phase reopening plan. June 1 marked the beginning of phase two, allowing for many establishments to open for outdoor dining with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Lisa Bitz, owner of The Royal on the west side of Little Falls, one of three west side eateries, spent $400 on outdoor seating for customers to enjoy their Royal meal.
“I just did it the cheapest way I could do it. So now there’s a $400 expense I’m going to have to make up in sales,” she said.
The inability to serve customers indoors is frustrating, she said. And sales have not increased much with the new seating options.
“It’s really no different as far as sales wise, it’s not any busier than what it was last week,” she said.
During normal operations, The Royal has a buffet with an ever changing menu, a full spread of pastas, burgers wraps, pizza, an extensive breakfast menu and even homemade pies and baked goods, but the owner operated business has had to scale back hours and menu offerings to match the number of customers in the era of COVID-19.
Some customers have complained about not being able to eat indoors, Bitz said, and she echoes the complaint, hoping to open for indoor service soon.
“If people wanted to eat outside they would’ve been doing it a long time ago,” she said. “People want to eat inside.”
The Royal is ready for indoor business, Bitz said, and can follow the distancing, disinfecting and mask guidelines set by the governor. However if Walz comes up with greater restrictions when service moves indoors, Bitz said they might be out of reach for her business.
“We’re here. I’m paying my employees and the gas, electricity and everything else is on and running. I still have my costs, so yeah, if it’s going to allow me to have four tables in here at a time at least it’s better than nothing,” she said. “I financially can’t do much more than set my tables 6 feet apart so if they’re going to have me put plexiglass dividers between tables I can’t do that.”
For the future, Bitz is hoping that customers and restaurants will be able to choose to be open at their own discretion, and can’t imagine how business will recover after months of operating at half capacity.
“People know what their risks are in walking out their door and going to the grocery store, going to Walmart, what’s the difference between that and coming here and eating?”she asked.
However, she said the guidelines set by the governor can’t be determined as right or wrong with all the unknown, but it’s frustrating to struggle as a small business.
Kory Hoheisel, owner of the Silver Bullet Bar and Grill in Genola, also feels that the restriction should be lifted and people be allowed to make their own decision.
“We’re a free country. I understand we have a pandemic and we needed to slow it down, but this is our livelihood,” he said.
Hoheisel said he knows of many bars having to close permanently and feels lucky he had the space to offer outdoor eating to patrons.
Visitors can enjoy hot beef plates, tacos, wings sandwiches, spaghetti, pizza and more for takeout or outdoors.
Going above and beyond, Hoheisel had some friends who helped him construct an extended roof with an overhang and outdoor bar in just three days. The Silver Bullet can accommodate up to 50 people while still social distancing and all patrons can enjoy eating, drinking and a bar lined with sparkling lights on their night out.
The owner also credited his city, Genola, for having his back and holding an emergency meeting to approve his construction project in time to open up.
The bar, like many others, has felt the financial impact of needing extra staff for outdoor services and to purchase the equipment necessary to operate under Walz’ order. However, Hoheisel said things have been going well.
“We’ve got a beautiful patio out here right now and lots of customers, many regulars I haven’t seen in months. Its been good to see them,” he said.
West of Randall, the Stone Hill Bar and Grill, with its three acres of land, had no problem finding the space for outdoor seating, said owner Bryan Kestner. But, like Bitz, he’s had customer complaints about not being able to eat indoors and is frustrated about sales not meeting expenses.
“It’s been tough, you know, it’s just harder. You gotta have more staff for the outdoors because you have a lot more running, so you’re paying for that extra staff and you’re not getting that back in sales,” he said.
The business has a tent and several tables set up right near the front door, but uncomfortable weather and bugs seem to be an issue for people, which Kestner said he assumes all eateries are dealing with.
As for any uptick in business, Kestner said they’ll have a better idea after the weekend, since Thursday through Sunday are the busiest days at Stone Hill. Especially wing night, he said, which is Thursday and usually draws a crowd.
On top of their crowd-drawing wings, the casual eatery offers various sandwiches and burgers, tacos, pizzas as well as home-style dinners like ribs, potatoes and a veggie.
On the east side of Little Falls, Ronald Lyschik, co-owner of Zoomski’s Cafe with his wife Carolyn, is happy with how business is going.
“We’re doing really well, in a way I’m just stunned by how well it’s been going. At the beginning we lost about 30% of our business and now were way over the top of where we’ve ever been,” he said.
Although Lyschik credited the summer season to some uptick in business, he feels his regular customers and those out-of-towners really appreciate his local restaurant with food made from scratch.
Lyschik said his homemade pies, breads, soups and other goodies are always a hit, as well as regular menu items like sandwiches and wraps. The full breakfast menu draws customers too, he said.
As far as the regulations go, Lyschik said he is happy to follow them, and that the need for outdoor seating inspired him to put up enclosed tent gazebo style seating, something he plans to continue each summer, COVID-19 pandemic or not.
“It’s so nice. People go in these shelters, they’re screened in and they have all the privacy they want and you’re protected from the weather. Jeez, it’s just worked out really well,” he said.
Of course for those not so into outdoor eating, Zoomski’s has a drive-thru as well. One thing he found with business before June 1, was that many people didn’t know his business was open, which may be a reason for the increase after opening for outdoor seating.
Staff has their temperature checked before their shift and approaches every customer wearing a mask, Lyschik said, and they do their best to follow all guidelines set by the governor.
“The things being asked, to wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance are not that difficult to maintain over the long haul, even as things open up. If we continue to do that I think we’ll be OK,” he said “I do agree we couldn’t stay locked down forever or for a long, long time that wasn’t going to work. But those three things are not that hard to maintain.”
In about a month Lyschik thinks the COVID-19 pandemic will be in a place where it’s settled and handled well. He just hopes there won’t be a surge from people not abiding by guidelines or a reappearance of the virus in the fall.
In the heart of Swanville, Lucky’s Saloon has seen a lot of business as well, said co-owner Derek Pfeiffer, in business with his wife Sadie.
“It’s been very busy. We have a pretty big parking lot and we already have the tent and everything because we already have the (Swanville) carnival every year,” he said.
Along with other restaurants and bars, Pfeiffer agreed outdoor service has been a lot more work
“But we have the means to do it, so it’s been pretty good,” he said.
The saloon offers a hardy menu varying from Swedish meatball or shrimp dinners, to wings, sandwiches, burgers and pastas, a vast menu that’s kept orders rolling in.
To-go food sales have been about the same, but now business has grown with customers eating outdoors and getting regulars back in. Although he’d like to have business inside, Pfeiffer said they’re striving to make the outdoor seating work.
“We’re doing our best to do social distance. All of our tables are 6 feet apart we’re cleaning everything after we’re done. I mean the cleaning is a lot more than it was before,” he said.
As far as complaints or issues with customers, Pfeiffer said it’s a non-issue.
“We’re pretty fortunate here. We’ve got a pretty good community, everyone is pretty supportive here,” he said.
Under the Governor’s executive order, any food service business opening June 1 must abide by the following guidelines: implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, ensure social distancing between tables, limit capacity to no more than 50 people, limit tables to four customers or 6 if part of one family unit, require reservations in advance and require workers to wear masks.
Bathrooms will be open and customers may walk through an indoor space to access the establishment’s outdoor area.
A date for the next phase of the reopening has not been determined.
