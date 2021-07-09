The Fourth of July holiday week brought more of the same for Morrison County when it comes to COVID-19.
Numbers have been holding steady between three and nine new cases per week during the past month. That did not change between July 2 - 8, with the county adding five cases during that span. That brings the total to 4,258 since Morrison County’s first case on April 18, 2020.
There were also no new hospitalizations and no new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Morrison County during the past week, leaving those totals at 262 and 62, respectively. The number of active cases, seven, and the case rate — number of people infected per 10,000 — also was the same as on July 1 at 2.21.
The active cases in Morrison County, as of Thursday, were fairly spread out. Three residents with Bowlus ZIP codes reported being infected, according to Morrison County Public Health. There were two cases in Little Falls and one in both Royalton and Upsala.
Vaccinations in the county continued to trickle upward. As of Tuesday, 12,860 residents had received at least one shot — about 96 more than on July 1. Of those people, 12,261 are fully vaccinated, a 100-person increase from last week.
Broken down by age groups, vaccinations also remained in the same ballpark as the week before. Of the 65 and older crowd, 5,200 have received a shot against COVID-19. That amount climbs to 3.9 — up slightly from last week — among county residents age 55-65.
Those numbers reflect what has been happening at the state and national levels, as well, where reported infections and deaths are still on a downward trajectory.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported on Thursday it had seen a total of 606,158 infections since March 2020 — 710 more than what was reported on July 1. That number is up slightly from the week between June 25 - July 1, when 569 new cases were reported statewide.
As of Thursday, MDH reported there had been 7,617 total deaths among Minnesota residents, though the number between July 2 - 8, 18, was a sharp dropoff from that between June 25 - July 1, 38.
As a state, 3.076 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, 14,005 more than the number of people vaccinated on July 1.
The reported cases and deaths also decreased in the United States as a whole, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There were 85,898 new infections counted during the week of June 24 - 30, according to the CDC. That is nearly 15,000 fewer than the previous week. Deaths also were down, at 1,255 compared to 2,315. About 33.582 million Americans have been infected and 603,656 have died from COVID1-19, according to the CDC.
The community spread index was still sitting on “moderate,” Thursday, with 67.2% of the adult population in the country having received at least one dose of the vaccine.
