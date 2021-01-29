The number of COVID-19 cases in Morrison County dropped to a level this week which had not been seen locally since September 2020.
A total of 19 cases were reported between Jan. 22-28, an average of less than three new infections per day. That amount included zero cases reported on Thursday, which Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold estimated was the first time since August 2020 the county didn’t record a single daily infection.
None of the 19 new cases during the seven-day reporting period required hospitalization.
The total number of active cases fell to 47 on Thursday, for a rate of only 14.2 people infected per 10,000.
“It’s not been that low since the first week in September, so we’ve continued to see a decline,” Vold said. “We had a little bit of an uptick about a week and a half ago, but nothing even remotely worrisome at this point. So, knock on wood, hopefully the trends continue or remain stable.”
Morrison County did record one death during the final week of January, bringing the county’s total to 46. The person was in the 70-74 age range.
Of the 46 total deaths, 22 have been residents of long-term care facilities. Vold said that percentage of less than half of all deaths puts Morrison County much better than the state average. He noted that local long-term care facilities have done a good job meeting the many challenges presented by COVID-19.
“We had four facilities, actually, out of 17 that did not even have a COVID positive case,” Vold said. “Knock on wood for that, as well. But, so far, four of our 17 long-term care and skilled nursing facilities have not had COVID, either a resident or staff, test positive for COVID.”
The numbers continued to go down statewide, as well. A total of 458,633 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19, which is 7,871 more than the number reported on Jan. 21. That equals an average of 1,124 new cases per day during Jan. 22-28, which is down a little more than 100 from the previous seven days.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 129 new deaths during the week of Jan. 22-28, an average of 18 per day that brought the state’s total to 6,140 since the start of the pandemic.
The United States as a whole is not following the same trends as Morrison County and Minnesota.
An average of 3,316 Americans died per day from Jan. 22-28, bringing the death toll to 423,519. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that 25.106 million people in the U.S. had been infected with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.