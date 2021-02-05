Morrison County’s active cases of COVID-19 continued to drop during the week of Jan. 29 - Feb. 4.
As of Thursday, there were only 28 active cases throughout the county for an active case rate of 8.46 people infected per 10,000. Those numbers were down from 47 and 14.2, respectively, on Jan. 28.
Morrison County added 20 new cases during the Jan. 29 - Feb. 4 reporting period, putting it at 3,168 total since April 18. That was on par with the 19 cases added during the previous week.
Two Morrison County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the past week. In all, 189 of those infected have required hospitalization. There were no new deaths reported, keeping the county at 46 total since the start of the pandemic.
Morrison County also ramped up its vaccination effort in a big way during the last week of January into early February. As of Feb. 2, 3,146 people in the county had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 603 had completed both doses. That means 1,723 people got the shot between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
Morrison County Public Health released a statement Wednesday afternoon to reiterate that it was not vaccinating the general public, including those in the 65 and older population.
“Morrison County Public Health is not taking names for a waiting list,” read the statement. “We continue to expand our reach for vaccines at Morrison County Public Health as vaccine becomes more readily available. Our ongoing goal is to get vaccine out as quickly as possible to the identified priority populations without vaccine waste.”
Residents should not call Public Health or any local health care providers to request a vaccine. Those who are eligible are being notified to set up an appointment by either Morrison County Public Health or their health care provider.
As more people are vaccinated, both the spread of COVID-19 and deaths caused from it have slowed statewide.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,410 new cases Thursday, bringing it to a total of 465,176 people infected. That is 6,543 more than on Jan. 28. However, the 935 new cases per day average for the seven-day period is down from 1,124 the previous week.
There were 111 deaths reported in Minnesota between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, an average of 16 per day. That brings the state total to 6,251 since the pandemic began.
Nationwide, 1.171 million new cases were reported during the period of Jan. 28 - Feb. 4. In all, 26.277 million Americans have had COVID-19.
The death toll rose to 445,264 as of Thursday, 21,745 — or 3,106 per day — more than on Jan. 28.
There are 33.9 million people in the United States who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the most up-to-date information on local COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website or Morrison County’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at www.co.morrison.mn.us/627/Vaccine-Information.
