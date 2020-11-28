Local author thrilled to write contemporary fiction

Since Gabrielle Meyer of Little Falls started writing fiction, she has been quite busy. In six years, she’s written 18 books with the last one, “A Home for Her Baby,” to be released in February 2021. Six of them were released just this year,” she said.
Meyer will be available to sign books at the Good Book and Gifts store, located at 120 First Street SE in Little Falls, Friday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While Meyer had a couple of novellas released in 2015 as part of a collection, her first full full-length novel, “A Mother in the Making,” was published in 2016.
That one, along with three other historical romance novels, was published as part of Harlequin’s Love Inspired historical line.
However, to everyone’s surprise, Harlequin announced in 2017 that it was phasing out five of their lines, including the historical romance line Meyer was writing for.
“It sent shockwaves across the publishing industry. It shocked everybody. Nobody saw it coming,” she said.
Passionate about writing historical romances, Meyer said she wasn’t sure she wanted to start writing contemporary romances after Harlequin closed the historical line. It wasn’t something she really had a desire to write. After about a year of no writing in 2018 and with some prodding and encouragement from her editor and literary agent, Meyer once again began to write. It turned out she loved it, Meyer said.
Meyer’s first contemporary novel, “A Mother’s Secret,” was released in February. The story is about Joy Gordon, whose life is far from perfect. Living with her twins in a lavish house that was loaned to her by a wealthy philanthropist, Gordon suddenly finds herself having to give it up once he dies. Directed by his controlling father to take over his great-uncle’s property from Gordon, a woman he once loved, the plot twists once he learns that he is the one who fathered her twins.
Meyer’s most recently published book, “Unexpected Christmas Joy,” was published Sept. 29. The plot is about actress Kate LeClair, who unexpectedly not only inherits her cousin’s house in Timber Falls after she tragically dies in a car accident, but also becomes the guardian of her cousin’s toddler triplets.
As LeClair moves into the home to determine what her next step will be, her neighbor, Pastor Jacob, a single dad helps guide her. While he starts to fall in love with her, he also knows he cannot ask her to swap the stage lights for small-town Minnesota.
Pastor Jacob also has his own backstory, Meyer said. When he first married his wife, he wanted for them to try for a baby right away. However, she didn’t. Later on when he was able to convince her and she became pregnant, she was diagnosed with cancer. As a result, they held off on treatment until their baby was born and eventually she died.
It was also something he felt guilty about, thinking that she never would have gotten pregnant, then maybe they could have fought the cancer, Meyer said.
What inspired Meyer to give Pastor Jacob that backstory stemmed from her knowing someone who went through that. His wife had died when their baby was 18 months old.
Although Meyer calls the city Timber Falls in the book, it’s really based on Little Falls, she said. The inspiration to make the character an actress came to her when she was watching Les Miserables with her daughter, Ellis, at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
“The look of the actress who played Fantine in Les Miserables inspired the character in the book, but I know nothing about the actress in real life, so I had to come up with who she was,” Meyer said.
Besides having books published by Harlequin, Meyer was also published by two other publishing companies, Barbour Publishing and Guideposts.
In March, Barbour Publishing released “The Heart’s Stronghold,” a collection of four historical stories, one of which Meyer wrote.
The story, “Virginia Company Bride,” is about Anne Burras, who becomes the only woman in Jamestown, Virginia, after her mistress dies upon arrival. The story unfolds in September 1608. Burras as well as Laborer John Layton, who is one of only 38 colonists who survived the first year in the colony, wants Burras to return to England three months later when the supply ship sails. However, neither could predict the difficulties they would face to stay alive or the painful sacrifices they would have to make in order to stay together.
Barbour Publishing also released “The Soldier’s Lady,” a collection of the stories of four courageous women who make their homes on the western frontier. Meyer’s store, “The Colonel’s Daughter” in the collection is set at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, in 1828. Major Nathaniel Ward is tasked with guarding his commanding officer’s daughter, Ally Benson, from the amorous soldiers at Fort Snelling, but finds the hardest person to keep in line is himself, Meyer said.
In August, Barbour Publishing released “Courting Calamity,” a collection of four historical stories about four women, who despite their determination to be strong and independent, are in need of a hero. Meyer’s story in the collection is called “The Bride of Basswood Hill,” is set in Minnesota 1900. After marrying an Italian immigrant, the wealthy lumber baron Charles Alexander does what he can to protect her from the society she’s ill-prepared to navigate. While they had planned to annul their marriage, he faces a difficult decision when he falls in love with her.
Guideposts has contracted with Meyer to write three books in the Savannah Secrets series. The series is about two women, Meredith and Julia, who run an investigative agency in Savannah, Georgia. Meyer’s first book (the third in the series) is “Double Trouble.” It’s a cozy mystery about a long-hidden journal written by Anna Coles, who was one of the first women to colonize in Savannah in 1733. As the diary is believed to contain clues to the location of Blackbeard’s long-lost treasure, it doesn’t taken long before it is stolen.
Meyer said what inspired her to include Pirate Blackbeard’s treasure into her storyline stemmed from Blackbeard Island, which is located by Savannah. The tales of his alleged hidden treasure are still alive.
Meyer said many times she will travel to locations that she will write about to get a better sense of it. She and her husband, David, traveled to Savannah before she wrote Double Trouble.
A lot of her inspiration also comes from sitting at the dining room table in her home on the banks of the Mississippi River and looking out the window. She aims to write 3,000 words per day, four days a week. When she is not writing, she stays rather busy homeschooling their children, Ellis, Maryn, Judah and Asher.
