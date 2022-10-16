Living with alopecia

While people may know alopecia is a form of hair loss, many don’t know that there are several types of the condition. In addition, said Cassie Baum of Little Falls, most people associate hair loss with aging men, not women.
“When people find out that I have it, they don’t understand how a woman can lose hair because that’s a man’s disease, but there’s so many women that have it. It also becoming more and more common,” she said.
Growing up, Baum said she didn’t know she had the autoimmune disorder, androgenic alopecia. She just simply figured she had thin hair, she said.
Baum said it wasn’t until she had children, she realized the extent of her condition. A mother of three children, Myla, Wyatt and Brody, Baum said she was OK after the pregnancy with Myla. However, as she discovered, her condition was accelerated by the presence of testosterone. As a result, her hair started to thin even more after she had Wyatt. Then, about a year and a half after she have birth to Brody, the majority of her hair just fell out.
“I still have some hair, but it just looks horrible. It looks horrendous, so I always wear something on my head, whether it’s a wig or a hat. I never don’t wear anything, so there’s always something covering my head,” she said.
After struggling with just looking at the state of her hair when she wasn’t wearing a covering, Baum said she eventually had enough.
“Looking at it just made me upset, so I decided to hell with it and shaved it all off,” she said.
She was 35 at the time.
Baum said although her hair follicles are alive, no new hair growth occurs. In fact, she said, what has perplexed her doctors and to which they don’t have any answer is that whenever her hair falls out from a hair follicle, the follicle fills itself with yeast.
“They’ve tried different things to try to make it stop, but it just doesn’t stop,” she said.
For women with alopecia, feeling shame is quite common, Baum said.
“It’s a horrible thing to be a woman and not have hair. It’s the worst feeling in the world. You don’t feel like a woman,” she said.
Another situation women with alopecia sometimes run into is people assuming the hair loss is because of cancer. It is a question Baum has been asked several times. She uses it as an opportunity to make people more aware about alopecia.
Some people, who are diagnosed with alopecia, may have their hair return after treatment, depending on that type of alopecia they have. However, it’s not very common anymore, she said.
It can also be a very painful process. Besides trying different cream and treatments to get her hair to grow back, she also had parts of her scalp cut out to be tested to determine what exactly was wrong.
“After doing it for so many years, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It was just painful. And with no answers after that many years, I questioned why I was doing it,” she said.
Over the years, Baum has worn a variety of wigs. When she finds one she likes, she said tends to use it for a long time.
Looking back to when she first started using wigs, Baum said finding one that worked was done through a lot of trial and error.
“I didn’t really know anyone who wore them, so I just kind of had to figure it out on my own,” she said.
Knowing the challenges that come with accepting and living with alopecia, Baum helps other women. Not only by being their friend and someone they can talk to who truly understands, but also to help with finding a good wig and more.
As Baum has not been very open about her own experience with alopecia until recently, she said she decided to raise awareness around the disease. September was also Alopecia Awareness Month.
Recently, she and her friend, Ali France of Mora, visited with one another and modeled for a photo to raise awareness. France has Alopecia Areata.
Baum said she is thankful for the support of her husband, Nathan, through her journey with alopecia. He also built her a special stand on which she can hang her different wigs. Now, as he is starting to lose some hair because of age, Baum said she is giving him advice on how to deal with hair loss.
