    While people may know alopecia is a form of hair loss, many don’t know that there are several types of the condition. In addition, said Cassie Baum of Little Falls, most people associate hair loss with aging men, not women.

    “When people find out that I have it, they don’t understand how a woman can lose hair because that’s a man’s disease, but there’s so many women that have it. It also becoming more and more common,” she said.

Living with alopecia

Friends Ali France of Mora, left, and Cassie Baum of Little Falls, modeled to raise awareness of alopecia.
After having been diagnosed with alopecia and losing her hair, Cassie Baum started wearing wigs.

