Livestock Legends member ready to show 4-H despite pandemic

With a passion for 4-H, Livestock Legends member Cory Watland is getting ready to show goats and crops, Aug. 14, at the Morrison County Fairgrounds in Little Falls.
Although the Morrison County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair are both canceled this year due to COVID-19, he is thankful that 4-H members can still show.
Knowing what 4-H means to many, that was made possible by Becky Moe, the Minnesota Extension educator for the 4-H Youth Development in Morrison County and the Morrison County Agricultural Society. The exhibitors are given a day and time they will show and are required to wear a mask. Only exhibitors and their immediate family are allowed to attend.
Watland, who moved from Pierz to Browerville a year ago, said he joined 4-H about four years ago after seeing his second cousin, Jacob Britton, involved in it. The first year, Watland entered a variety of crops and photography exhibits at the Morrison County Fair. The second year, after purchasing a couple of goats from the Britton family, he also started showing goats.
Today, he has a herd of five Alpine dairy goats. Some are older and some are younger.
There is a lot that goes into showing goats and most is done outside of the show ring. Although it can be quite challenging to train a goat to lead well, how to stand in a specific position and to stand there long enough without moving or jumping on him, Watland said it’s a challenge he enjoys. Working with them also allows him to get to know their different personalities.
Watland recalls the goat, Ben, who had a tendency of laying down when he didn’t want to do something. That little dirty trick showed up in the show ring, as well, Watland said.
“He refused to walk, just sat down and planted his hooves. I tugged at him to go, but he wouldn’t. I had to carry him out of the ring. The crowd got a kick out of it too,” he said.
Normally Watland names his goats, but let his mom, Jeanette, name one. She named her Margaret.
“She just looked like a Margaret,” she said.
Watland plans to show three goats this year — Marie, Kevin and either Lollipop or Margaret.
He’s already had some success with Margaret. Last year, she won Reserve Champion Junior Alpine Goat at the Minnesota State Fair.
There is a lot to like about 4-H, said Watland. Besides the hard, but rewarding work from training the goats, another highlight is connecting with others and their projects, to hear what it’s like for them. He also likes to hang out in the Ag Learning Center, visiting with people and since John Deere is his favorite tractor, he enjoys seeing what new equipment they bring to the fair.
Watland said he hopes to show cows one day. This year, he plans to show four different types of crops — oats, rye, soybeans and wheat and possibly some photography as well.
Watland said he photographs a variety of objects, landscapes and more year-round. Some of them have done really well. Last year, his photo of a tractor won the Grand Prize.
