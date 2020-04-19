Little Free Pantry: Neighbors helping neighbors

“Take what you need. Give what you can.” That is the motto of hundreds of Little Free Pantries across the United States. Three of them have found their home in Morrison County.
“The Little Free Pantry” is a way to address food insecurity on a community level. It is neighbors helping neighbors.
The mini pantry movement was launched in May 2016 by Fayetteville, Ark., when Jessica McClard planted the “Little Free Pantry Pilot.” It was a “wooden box on a post containing food, personal care and paper items accessible to everyone all the time no questions asked,” according to the website www.little freepantry.org.
As the pantry provided a way to help those in the community who were in need and raised awareness locally about food insecurity, about a month later the CrystalRock Cathedral Women’s Ministries in Ardmore, Okla. planted the “Blessing Box.” Since then, little free pantries have continued to be installed on a global level.
In 2007, MaryAnne Krych-Bloom of Sobieski saw a Facebook post about the Little Free Pantry and was inspired.
“We haven’t had food insecurity, but we have been in a position where it was iffy, I guess. Because I garden, I love cooking and I am very food centered, I couldn’t imagine being without food and just wanted to meet any local needs, if possible,” she said.
The pantry, which was built by her husband, Josh, is located on the outskirts of the town, just east of Sobieski, at 9847 Cable Road.
While she and Josh donate a certain amount of money toward stocking the pantry, many others do, as well, including several of their family members.
“They don’t even live in the area, but they have a heart to give,” she said.
Besides being a resource for those in need, what Bloom enjoys the most about the pantry is the anonymity about it. They don’t pay much attention to the vehicles that stop.
“We really don’t know who we are helping and the Bible tells us to give in secret, so I think it’s just fun to know we are doing that. We are giving in secret and it’s helping someone,” she said.
Bloom encourages people who are in a position to give to stop by the pantry and stock it up. Donations for the pantry can also be dropped off at their business, Bill’s Standard Service, at 200 First Street SE in Little Falls.
Examples of items to donate are dry goods, such as Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, rice and more, personal hygiene products, such as soap, deodorant, feminine care products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, toilet paper and more. Bloom said while canned goods or food in jars work well during the warmer months, she encourages people not to place items that could freeze and break in colder temperatures.
Shane Cole of Little Falls said he and his wife, Debbie, were inspired by the Blooms’ pantry and decided to set one up in Little Falls more than a year ago. In honor of Grandma Elna Cole, it is called “Grandma Cole’s Pantry” and is located at 710 First Street SE in Little Falls.
On a note attached to the pantry, visiting people can learn more about her. “Grandma Elna Cole’s pantry, fridge and freezers were always overflowing, her kitchen filled with the aroma of something cooking or baking and there was always a place at the dinner table for one more. She always made sure to have her pantry and freezers stocked for guests and a paper bag ready to send everyone who visited home with a care package. She genuinely cared for her family and neighbors and in doing so, Elna instilled in our entire family the need to care and provide for others. This pantry is in honor of her legacy that was left to our family and hopefully we, through her life, are extending it to others,” it says.
Cole said the support from the community has been outstanding. At this point, it doesn’t take long for the pantry to be restocked by someone in the community.
“Lately, it’s almost self-sufficient,” he said.
When the pantry is full, donations can be dropped off on the Coles’ porch.
This year, Laurie Sieben, along with a few others, found a Little Free Pantry another home, March 18, right outside Bob and Fran’s Grocery, at 309 DeGraff Ave. in Swanville.
“I always was impressed and liked the idea of Shane and Debbie Cole from the pantry in Little Falls. When our world went upside down, a few of us talked about it and we thought it would be a good time to get it going,” she said.
Since Sieben has no place to store donations when the pantry is full, she encourages people to donate money to Bob and Fran’s Grocery, which will be used to stock the pantry.
