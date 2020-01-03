Risa Christine Hollis, 44, Little Falls, was convicted of felony domestic assault in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 26, 2019.
The initial charges stemmed from a Sept. 7, 2019, incident in which officers were called to a residence in Little Falls twice in one night on reports of a domestic disturbance.
In the first incident, Hollis shoved a resident of the home who was in a wheel chair. She was intoxicated and problematic according to witnesses. However, Hollis was told to return to her room and officers left.
Officers were called again after Hollis slapped her roommate.
Officers then found out that Hollis was charged for domestic assault on the same victim from July.
Due to two previous convictions of domestic assault in 2015, the charges were brought up to a felony level.
As a part of a plea deal, two additional felony charges for domestic assault were dismissed.
Hollis was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, which was then stayed for five years. She was given credit for 53 days served.
She was also fined $135, and will be under supervised probation for five years.
