Little Falls woman completes a life’s journey of volunteering

If there is one thing Nancy Peterson of Little Falls doesn’t like, it is to be in the limelight. Humble about her years of volunteering and good deeds, Peterson said she has enjoyed giving back to the community in one way or another.
Now, at age 83 and battling some health issues of her own, Peterson has taken a step back from volunteering. Even so, her service and genuine heart for making a difference is remembered by many, said Lori Czech, a social worker at CHI Hospice, one of the organizations Peterson volunteered for.
Although records show that she began volunteering for CHI Hospice in July 2008, Lori Czech, social worker, said other records indicate she was volunteering there as early as 2001 — before it became CHI Hospice.
Peterson served in different capacities when she volunteered for CHI Hospice. She was simply ready to do whatever was needed and did so with a smile, Czech said. However, mostly she offered administrative suppo
rt by preparing bereavement letters with resources for grief support and more to family members of loved ones who had died.
“She was always willing to do whatever was asked of her. Nancy always had a positive attitude, was always pleasant and happy. She was a joy to be around and she never complained,” said Sherri Majerle, social worker at CHI Hospice.
Peterson volunteered for CHI Hospice on-site up until the COVID pandemic put a halt to coming in. However, with a heart for service, she continued to prepare the bereavement letters — at home.
“I was so thankful they were able to bring it to me, so I did it right at home,” Peterson said.
Majerle said after working with Peterson for many years, her presence at CHI Hospice is definitely missed. Her bubbly personality shone through to everyone she met, Majerle said.
“It will be hard to replace her,” Majerle said.
Peterson said she doesn’t know exactly when or where she first started volunteering. So much time has passed since then. However, she volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls for many years as the financial secretary and took care of all of the offerings that came in.
It is a position her daughter, Peggy, whom she now lives with, has taken over. However, Peterson has been helping her daughter with it since Peggy fell off a ladder in December, when she was attempting to get the Christmas decorations down.
“I landed on my left side and haven’t been able to use my arm since and I am left-handed, so she’s doing all the writing for me,” Peggy said.
In addition, Peterson was active in both the choir and the bell choir at her church. She’s been an avid pianist for most of her life.
Peggy said that she has often listened over the years to her mom playing the piano. It doesn’t happen often anymore, which is something she misses.
Peterson said the reason why she doesn’t play the piano much anymore is because macular degeneration is making it difficult for her to see the sheet music, where the sheet music is usually placed on a piano. However, there is one song she has memorized by heart — Black Hawk Waltz, composed by Mary E. Walsh.
Reminiscing about her life, Peterson said she grew up in the Swanville-Burtrum area. Living on a farm with her parents, Tom and Violet Galligan, she was the oldest of their six children, Peggy, John, Ronald, Kevin, Lori and Greg.
“They had six kids in 22 years, so we were pretty spread out,” Peterson said.
As the small farm the family had wasn’t able to sustain them, both of her parents worked outside the farm. While her dad worked at the creamery in Swanville, Peterson recalls her mom worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls.
The wonders of electricity is something Peterson is thankful for. She recalls what life was like without it. It wasn’t until she was a freshman or senior in high school that the family home had electricity installed, she said.
“That meant we could have a TV, an old black and white one,” she said.
Peterson graduated from Swanville High School in 1956 and was homecoming queen.
On Jan. 17, 1959, Peterson married Gene Steffen, another 1956 Swanville High School graduate. While the two never dated when they were in high school, Peterson said that she and he likely met at one of the weekend dances that was held at the pavilion in Pillsbury.
The couple had four children, Kay, Jim, Peggy and Lennie. Peterson recalls the weekend Gene, his parents, and other family members came to help them butcher 300 chickens.
“We butchered all but 75 chickens in a day,” she said.
That weekend, Gene was killed in a car accident, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1974. He was 36, Peterson said.
Despite the grief over losing a husband and a father, life had to go on, including finish the butchering of the remaining 75 chickens, Peterson said.
“We got it done,” she said.
Later on in life, Peterson moved to Little Falls and worked in administration at the Hennepin Paper Company. Working in Little Falls wasn’t unfamiliar to her as she had worked in the registered deeds office at the courthouse before the children were born.
“We used the old-fashioned typewriters,” she said.
It was while working at the paper mill she met Richard “Dick” Peterson. The two married June 8, 1976.
After the mill closed in 1998, Peterson retired and as a result, had more time to volunteer. For a while, she volunteered at the local radio station two hours a day.
Peterson volunteered as a “grandma” at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls and at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall for many years. Being with the children, reading to them and being actively involved brought many smiles. Not only to Peterson, but to the children and others she worked with.
Peterson encourages people to get involved in the community and to volunteer. Even if it is only for a few hours a week, it still adds to the good of the community. It’s also a good way to get to know new people and to make friends, she said.
