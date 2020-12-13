Little Falls woman bakes to bless others

Ever since Jeanne Davis of Little Falls was a child, baking a variety of cookies for Christmas was a given. At first, the baking was done by her mom, Mary, but as Davis reached her early teens, her mom was adamant about her daughter learning how to bake.
“Mom wanted to make sure I knew how to cook and bake. Her thing to say was, ‘Mamas don’t live forever so you have to learn,’” Davis said.
Since Mary worked the 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift, it also became Davis’ responsibility early on to make sure the rest of the family was fed after she returned home from school. Her mom had often prepared a dish that Jeanne baked in the oven for the required time and then served to her dad, Bob, and her big brother, Steve.
David said at first she bucked her mom’s efforts to teach her how to cook, bake and can, especially can pickled beets, which she didn’t like one bit. Typical for teenagers, she had rather spent the time with her friends. However, looking back at all she learned throughout the years, she is grateful for the time her mom dedicated to teaching her. As she grew older, her mom also became her best friend, Davis said.
Mom and daughter baking Christmas cookies every year became a tradition. It is a tradition Davis has continued on after her mom died from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009.
“Mom and I always made 10 different kinds of cookies and everyone who knew her remembers her three-tier cookie display,” she said.
Since then, Davis has baked thousands of cookies each year that she either donates or sells to individuals. When she learned her cousin Rachel Wallace’s nephews have cystic fibrosis, she started donating the proceeds she made from selling the cookies to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“She bakes very unique cookies and creates beautiful platters,” Wallace said.
Some of the cookies Davis bakes include sugar cookies, cutout cookies, peanut butter blossoms, spritz, cherry winks, candy cane cookies, almond cookies, peanut butter reindeer cookies, chocolate mint cookies and more.
Although Davis enjoys baking to bless others and to see them enjoy a good treat, baking means so much more to her. To her, baking is a way to release stress, frustrations and other things that may come her way.
“Baking has been a great stress releaser for me. I learned to channel it through that, make the best of things and baking is what makes me feel good,” she said.
Baking was also a way to head down a different path in life. In her teens and early 20s, she partied wildly with her friends, drank heavily and smoked during the weekends. What drew her to even start was the social aspect of it all. It was also the thrill of sneaking out of the house without her parents knowing, she said. Now, she has been sober and smoke free for more than 30 years.
“I used to like to drink and smoke, but by baking, it took my mind off of it. I wasn’t drunk all the time, but I just felt horrible when I did, waking up with a headache the next day,” she said.
Although Davis has remained sober for more than 30 years, the temptation to drink and to smoke still come from time to time. However, knowing that just having one beer or drink or just smoking one cigarette can derail her entire progress and lead her to pick up the habits again, she does whatever she can to distract herself. It usually leads her to baking a batch of cookies, she said.
Baking and doing other projects, such as diamond art, listening to music, playing with her four cats and more, also helps her to face the loss of people she loves. Besides losing her mom in 2009, her dad died in 2012 from necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh eating disease. Despite that she had worked as a licenced practical nurse for many years, nothing could have prepared her for that sight and horror her dad went through the last days he was alive, she said.
As Davis still grieves the loss of her parents from time to time, baking as well as listening to music have become outlets to navigate through the sorrow. Something as simple as a certain tune playing on the radio, or hearing a familiar phrase one of them would say, can trigger the memories, Davis said.
“When mom and I were baking or making supper, we’d listen to different music and dance in the kitchen. She was also a better singer than I was, so she’d be singing along and harmonizing with the people,” she said.
While music may bring her back in time for a moment, Davis said it’s like she can almost hear what her mom would have said.
“Mom would have said, ‘Oh, for heaven’s sake, get over it,’” Davis said.
Despite that Davis bakes a lot, she rarely eats any of her cookies unless it’s a new recipe. If someone compliments her for one of the cookies, she may also try it once more just to remember what it tastes like.
“I don’t really know why I rarely eat my baking. I think it’s because when you bake all day you smell them for so many hours and then I just don’t feel like eating them, she said.
Besides baking to donate, Davis is also active in the annual Cystic Fibrosis Walk usually held in May.
Those who are interested in purchasing a tray of cookies for $15 with the proceeds being donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, can email jeannedvs@aol.com.
