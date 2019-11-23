Little Falls welcomes all to the Community Thanksgiving Meal

For more than 35 years, Little Falls has hosted a free, fun Community Thanksgiving Meal for those in Little Falls and the surrounding communities.
“Anybody can come,” said Timothy Sumner, volunteer coordinator.
This year is no different as the Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held, Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, in the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) commons.
Guests are asked to park in the main parking lot and enter through the main doors.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the event ending at 2 p.m. It will consist of a blend of dark and white slow roasted turkey, mashed potatoes made with fresh red baby potatoes, turkey gravy made from scratch, sweet corn, homemade turkey stuffing, fresh coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish and freshly baked bread.
Coffee, milk and bottled water will also be served.
A variety of desserts will be available, such as pumpkin pies and more.
Besides the opportunity to enjoy a tasty meal, Sumner said the event is a great opportunity for people to get together with others in the community.
“It’s just a great event and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
Those in the Little Falls area who need a ride to and from the event, can call Sumner at (320) 632-2540.
“We want to make it easy for you to come and desire your fellowship,” he said.
When guests arrive at the event, they will be asked to register at the registration table and will be given a name tag with a number on it. As several community businesses have donated prize items, a drawing will be held about every 30 minutes during the event. If the number on a person’s name tag is drawn, he or she wins a prize, Sumner said.
The guests will then be seated by a host or hostess. The tables are numbered and will be served in order. Instead of guests needing to wait in line to get served, volunteers are assigned to each table who will bring the food to each guest. Volunteers will also bring them a beverage of their choice, whether coffee, milk or water.
“We’ll also have volunteers who will be bringing them the dessert and people cleaning up the tables once they’re done eating,” Sumner said.
There is a lot of time and effort put into making the event happen. While Sumner coordinates the event, the meal is prepared by volunteer head chef JaBeaua Bachan, volunteer chef Chris Hammerbeck and several other volunteers.
As Bachan estimates about 550 guests will be served at the event, about 450 pounds of turkey will be made.
About 300 pounds of mashed potatoes, 15 gallons of gravy and 75-80 pounds of sweet corn will be prepared by Hammerbeck. The potatoes are donated and peeled by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. As the Franciscan Sisters have the equipment needed to prepare a large quantity of potatoes all at once, the potatoes, corn and gravy are prepared in the kitchen at the Franciscan Sisters and then brought to LFCHS.
Bachan will make about 200 pounds of stuffing, 85 pounds of coleslaw and 75 pounds of his famous homemade cranberry relish. After tasting the cranberry relish, it is recipe many have asked for and one Bachan said he happily gives out at the event when requested.
The Little Falls Bakery and Deli will donate about 600 servings of freshly baked bread, Bachan said.
Kemps has donated just under 400 8-ounce milk cartons and Reality Roasters has donated the coffee to make about 400 cups, Sumner said.
ReMax Central Minnesota donated the items that are needed for the culinary art students at LFCHS to bake 25 pumpkin pies.
Sumner said it’s thrilling to see how the community just comes together to support the event.
Many people from the community donate various desserts in disposable containers. Sumner said those who want to donate a dessert may drop it off at the day of the event at LFCHS between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
For Bachan and his family, the Community Thanksgiving Meal has become a family event. While he prepares the food and makes sure the event is running smooth, his family eats and then helps clean up after the event.
“They come in like a tornado and just help clean up,” Sumner said.
Once done, the family then goes bowling together, Bachan said.
At this time, not counting Bachan’s family, the event has 80 volunteers. Sumner said he is not looking for any more volunteers at this time as he wants to make sure there is something for the volunteers to do.
The Community Thanksgiving Meal event began in the early 1980s as a project for the youth group at St. Mary’s Church, said Jeff Odendahl of Maplewood. Back then he and his wife, Mary Krantz, worked with the youth group and volunteered at the event. For many years, Krantz coordinated the event, he said.
Odendahl said the idea of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Meal began after they were trying to come up with a project for the youth group that would benefit the entire community.
“We had a priest friend, Father Bill in Bemidji, who had opened his rectory for people to go on Thanksgiving and Christmas. We started talking about it and it seemed like a good idea,” he said.
Initially, the event was hosted for people who didn’t really have anywhere to go during Thanksgiving, such as teachers whose families lived far away, and for those who simply couldn’t afford to prepare a full meal.
But over the years, the event turned into a community gathering regardless of socioeconomic status. Rather, it’s a fun opportunity to socialize with people. For some, it’s also a chance to not have to prepare a meal and embrace the time with family and friends.
“It’s a wonderful event. It’s remarkable how this has become an important part of the community,” Odendahl said.
