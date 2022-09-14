The Flyers volleyball team suffered a road loss against Milaca, Thursday, Sept. 8. They lost in five, in games of 26-24, 25-23, 18-24, 23-25 and 13-15.
Malae Nolan had twice as many digs as the next Flyer, with 36. Jayden Spillum had a solid outing, recording three aces, 17 digs, one block and a team-high 13 kills.
Madie Doble had five kills, three aces and two blocks. Avery Herdering had a team-high four aces. Jaylene Newman recorded 10 digs and Halle Reis recorded five kills and two blocks.
The Flyers played in a tournament in Sauk Rapids-Rice, Saturday, Sept. 10, The scores for the games were unavailable, but they beat Holdingford and Royalton and lost to Sauk Centre and Annandale.
Against Sauk Centre, Nolan had six digs and two aces, Doble had two aces, two kills and a block and Spillum had five kills and a block.
Against Annandale, Nolan had four digs and an ace, Herdering had four assists and an ace and Janna Middendorf recorded three digs.
In their win over Royalton, where they won in three matches, Spillum recorded eight kills, five digs and three aces. Herdering finished with seven assists, three kills and one ace and Newman recorded 11 assists and one ace.
In the win over Holdingford, Herdering finished with nine digs, seven assists and three kills, Spillum recorded six kills, five digs and an ace and Nolan finished with 11 digs.
After splitting Saturday’s tournament, the Flyers’ next game was against Albany, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Despite their best efforts, they were beaten in three, with the scores 22-25, 11-25 and 16-25.
Spillum finished the night with seven kills and three aces, Herdering finished with 11 assists and three aces and Doble had five kills.
The Flyers’ next match is Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m. in St. Cloud Cathedral.
