The Flyers volleyball team suffered a road loss against Milaca, Thursday, Sept. 8. They lost in five, in games of 26-24, 25-23, 18-24, 23-25 and 13-15.

Malae Nolan had twice as many digs as the next Flyer, with 36. Jayden Spillum had a solid outing, recording three aces, 17 digs, one block and a team-high 13 kills.

Tags

Load comments