The Little Falls VFW baseball team swept Brainerd in a double header, Wednesday, July 13. Game one ended with Little Falls winning comfortably, 8-2. Game two ended with a narrow 4-3 victory in Little Falls’ favor.
After scoring one run in the first, courtesy of a Jake Dahlberg sacrifice fly, Little Falls scored three more in the second. With two outs and two runners on, Carter Gwost cracked a triple to score the two runners. Gwost was able to score after a bad throw to the third baseman, giving Little Falls a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth, with the score 4-1, Joey Welinski drove in a run to make it 5-1. Braxten Santala and Sam Dehn hit back to back single to drive in three more runs, increasing the team’s lead to 8-1.
Gwost finished the game 4-for-4 with a triple. On the mound, Charlie Smieja earned the win, pitching in six innings, striking out four batters and giving up one earned run on five hits.
In game two, Little Falls found itself down 3-2 going into the fourth inning. They rallied, tying the game one a Knopik RBI single.
They took the lead in the fifth. Alex Thoma hit a double and made it to third on a Dahlberg single. Santala’s sacrifice fly brought Thoma home, bringing the score to 4-3, Little Falls.
The VFW improved to 12-8 on the season and played Sauk Rapids, Monday, July 18. In a best of three match up, Little Falls lost twice, 8-7 in game one, 3-2 in game two.
In the first game, Little Falls was down 5-3 going into the sixth, until they scored four runs. With two outs and the bases loaded, Gwost hit an RBI single to bring the game within one score. Welinski hit a bases clearing triple to give his team their first lead of the game, 7-5.
Unfortunately, Sauk Rapids scored three runs in the following innings, retaking the lead and winning, 8-7.
On the mound, Smieja pitched the first five innings before Brayden Jordan relieved him. Smieja struck out three batters and gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits. Jordan struck out four batters and gave up three runs, two earned, on one hit.
Game two was scoreless until Gwost and Welinski drove in a run each on singles in the fourth inning.
Things were going good for Little Falls until Sauk Rapids drove in three runs in the sixth. Two of them were on deep balls that the Little Falls outfielders couldn’t track down in time. Little Falls was unable to drive home any runs to tie or take the lead in the final inning, bringing an abrupt end to the VFW’s season. The team finished with a 12-10 record.
