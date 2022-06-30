The Little Falls VFW baseball team traveled to Sartell for a double header, Monday, June 27. The team lost the first game 5-4, but won the second, 6-0.
Little Falls started out hot by scoring three runs in the second inning. Brayden Jordan drove in an RBI on a single to make the score 1-0. Braxten Santala hit a hard grounder that the infielder couldn’t handle, allowing another run to score. Jordan made it all around the bases and scored on a ground out for the third run to give Little Falls an early 3-0 lead.
Sartell started crawling its way back, scoring twice in the fourth, but a Joey Welinski triple and a wild pitch gave Little Falls the 4-2 lead.
Sartell managed to score one run in the sixth and two more in the final inning to steal the win away.
Sam Dehn and Amby Ploof were both 2-for-3 with a double.
Charlie Smieja took the loss on the mound, pitching in 6.1 innings. He struck out two batters and gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits.
In game two, Peter Knopik hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Santala to score in the first inning.
The Little Falls VFW scored three more runs in the second. Santala drove in two runs on a single. He later scored stealing home, to give his team a 4-0 lead.
In the fifth, Welinski hit an RBI single and Carter Gwost scored on an Alex Thoma sacrifice fly to give Little Falls the 6-0 lead.
Jordan earned the win on the mound after striking out six batters and allowing just one hit in three innings.
The Little Falls VFW played another double header against Sartell, this time at home, Wednesday, June 29. They swept their opponents, winning 3-1 and 4-2.
In game one, Smieja hit an RBI single to drive in Gwost in the third inning. Smieja scored on a ground out to bring the score to 2-0.
In the fourth, Santala got on base on a walk and later scored on a line drive grounder by Gwost, increasing Little Falls’ lead to 3-0.
Sartell tried to mount a comeback, but only mustered one run in the fifth.
Gwost and Welinski combined for a no-hitter. Gwost pitched five innings and Welinski came in to relieve him for the final two. Gwost struck out seven batters and Welinski struck out one.
In game two, Sartell gained a 2-0 lead entering the third.
Aaron Marod scored on a ground out to give the VFW its first run in the third inning.
The fourth inning saw Little Falls take the lead after scoring three runs. With the bases loaded, Jordan hit an RBI single to tie the game 2-2. Ploof hit the perfect bunt that allowed another run to score, giving the VFW their first lead of the game. Welinski scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-2.
Santala, Ploof and Jordan all recorded three hits.
The Little Falls VFW’s record improved to 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.