Little Falls veteran touched by thoughtful gift

1 of 4

    In December 2022, Sergeant (E5) Jim Bilharz of Little Falls received a Quilt of Honor from representatives with the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County. It was a gift that touched his heart deeply, he said.

    He served in the United States Army, 3rd Battalion, 6th of the 32nd Artillery Mobilized Unit as a Fire Direction Coordinator, from 1966-1969.

Little Falls veteran touched by thoughtful gift

Little Falls Army veteran Jim Bilharz was gifted with Quilt of Honor for his service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

Tags

Load comments