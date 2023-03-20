Little Falls veteran touched by thoughtful gift

In December 2022, Sergeant (E5) Jim Bilharz of Little Falls received a Quilt of Honor from representatives with the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County. It was a gift that touched his heart deeply, he said.
He served in the United States Army, 3rd Battalion, 6th of the 32nd Artillery Mobilized Unit as a Fire Direction Coordinator, from 1966-1969.
The quilt was made by volunteers with Quilts of Gratitude, which is Central Minnesota’s chapter of Quilts of Honor.
According to Quilts of Honor’s website, its mission is to “bestow a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way to protect and defend our lives and freedoms. The quilts are made by countless volunteers as a way of thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice.”
Bilharz grew up on a 400-acre farm in Charles City, Iowa. His parents, Clair Victor and Mildred Marie, had nine children of which seven were boys.
Reminiscing, Bilharz said the first five years of his education was spent in a country school house about a mile and a half from the family farmstead. There were about 32 students, he said.
“We took the horse and buggy there, even when it was cold. Then, it had a canvas over it,” he said.
Although the family had an old car, Bilharz said his dad didn’t want to start it. That was just OK with the children though, Bilharz said.
“It was fun to drive the horses and they had a shed back there at the school to put the horses in,” he said.
When Bilharz reached fifth grade, the country schools were consolidated into a school in the city. It was a big change for the students.
“It was a different way for how you dressed and everything, We were just farm kids and we knew each other,” he said.
When Bilharz reached his junior year of high school, he thought a lot about the Vietnam War.
“It was getting pretty hot. Of course, we had the presidential conflict with Nixon, then the other guy, and there was an impeachment going on. Then, they put the first spaceship into outer space. It went up and three days later it came back and splashed in the ocean,” he said.
Bilharz said by his senior year in high school, he was very involved in FFA and 4-D. Turning 18, he was required to register for military service. With plans of attending Iowa State University to become an agronomist after he graduated from high school, Bilharz said he and his classmates were also looking forward to a planned senior trip to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri about a month after they graduated. However, a week before their high school graduation, Bilharz and several other young men received their draft notice that they were being inducted into the United States Army.
“There were 12 of us. They were all my best friends in school, a bunch of farm kids. The senior trip we had wanted to take turned out to be a senior trip to Vietnam. Every one of us went over and out of the 12, I’m the only one that’s alive” he said.
Bilharz said one of his closest friends died at age 38 after being exposed to Agent Orange.
“He was 38 and looked like he was 150 years old. Just crazy. Agent Orange took him. Then, two others got it and they died. I had one classmate commit suicide. When he came home, he lost his legs. It was a tragedy,” he said.
Bilharz said initially, he had simply wanted to serve his time in Vietnam and not return home until he would be able to remain stateside. However, that changed when he was asked to escort the body of his classmate, Duane Yeager, home from Vietnam.
“Because it was a classmate, I didn’t want to do it, but the family had searched and searched to see if I was in Vietnam and I was. The Department of the Army got ahold of me and my commanding officer and wanted to know if I could take the remains home,” he said.
Bilharz said although he had initially not wanted to return to the United States, he escorted his deceased classmate home, met with the family and the miliary and everything else that came with it.
“That was an encounter that I am glad that I did it, but I wish I wouldn’t have, because it is so fresh in your mind every day,” he said.
Thinking back on some of the memories he has of Yeager, Bilharz said both of them played cornets in band. Yeager was first chair, and Bilharz was second chair, he said.
“I could never get above him to get first seat. We had a little contest between us all the way throughout part of grade school, junior and senior year,” he said.
Many of Bilharz’ classmates who served in Vietnam have since died from exposure of Agent Orange or other complications from the war. Bilharz said he was declared to have been exposed to Agent Orange, but through medications and other treatments remains strong at 75.
“I’m still doing good, but I became diabetic and have hypertension (high blood pressure) from it,” he said.
Bilharz’ twin brother, Gerald Lee, was drafted, as well, but was sent to serve in Germany. Their younger brother was drafted two years later and was sent to the southern part of Vietnam, Bilharz said.
When Bilharz served in Vietnam, he read Army Times, an independent source for news and information for soldiers, from time to time. He recalls picking up an issue and seeing a picture series of tornadoes that had hit the Midwest, including his hometown. When he was just about done reading the paper, Bilharz said his commanding officer came to him as he had realized it was Bilharz’ hometown and where his family lived.
“We were out in the field and he said, ‘This is your hometown, isn’t it?’ I said, ‘John, I just got the paper. I can’t believe this,’” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, five tornadoes went through Iowa in May 1968. Of the five, two were recorded as F1s (73-112 miles per hour wind speeds), one F2 (113-157 miles per hour wind speed) and two F5s (261-318 miles per hour wind speeds).
According to the Fujita Tornado Damage Scale, which was developed in 1971 by T. Theodore Fujita of the University of Chicago, typical damage from a F5 tornado included strong frame houses being leveled off foundations and swept away, articles in the size of a car flying through the air like missiles in excess of 109 yards, trees being debarked and more. The old Fujita scale has since been replaced with the Enhanced F-scale, beginning February 2007, according to the National Weather Service.
The F5 tornado that struck Charles City, Iowa on May 15, 1968, destroyed a lot of the city and surrounding area. According to the National Weather Service, it resulted in 13 fatalities, 450 injured persons and up to an estimated $30 million in damage in Charles City alone.
Bilharz said he was able to talk with his mom over satellite radio at the company base.
“Back then, we didn’t have cellphones. Everything was over satellite,” he said.
It was a good feeling to hear her voice. They had hidden in the walk-in freezer at a store when the tornado went through. His grandmother, who was right in the path of the tornado, sought shelter in the basement, he said.
“My sister and her husband lived a mile outside of town and they watched two tornadoes touch down just across the field and they headed right toward Charles City,” Bilharz said.
The Oliver Corporation, where his dad, several of his brothers and many other residents were employed, was completely demolished in the tornado, Bilharz said.
Bilharz was given the option to go back home, but he turned down their offer.
“I wasn’t going to go home until I was done with my deployment to Vietnam. Then, of course, I brought the body home,” he said.
About halfway through his deployment to Vietnam, Bilharz, like other soldiers, were offered a seven-day rest and relaxation. While some chose to return to the United States, others embraced the opportunity to visit other countries, such as Guam, the Philippines and Australia.
Bilharz’ destination for his rest and relaxation was Australia.
“We landed in Sydney and oh my word. When we got there, the plane had quart bottles of 35% alcohol of Australian beer. It was good beer,” he said.
Bilharz said he had a fun time visiting Australia.
Looking back at his deployment, Bilharz said he was sent to Vietnam in November 1967.
“When we got there, it was a full scale conflict. We’d never heard it was a war until after I came home,” he said.
Bilharz said once the plane had landed, he and the other soldiers had to wait to go into an area that was barricaded with a big plane, because of mortar fire.
“There was no ground fire, just mortar fire. They wanted to get us out of the plane. We got off the plane and went into a big bunker underground and that’s where we spent the first three and a half days. Then, we finally went into a complex that was made of metal where the Army Base was,” he said.
Bilharz said it took about two weeks to get out of the complex to get to their companies in the field. Altogether, it took them four attempts to get out of Saigon and were frequently under fire, he said.
Returning home from deployment proved to be quite eventful, as well. On the way back, the plane stopped at Guam, Philippines and Hawaii. When they arrived in Hawaii, Bilharz said the island was facing a hurricane.
“Our plane had to fly around at a certain altitude above it, but then they announced that we were going to have to go in because of fuel consumption on the plane. They came out and told us we had to put our heads down behind the seat with a pillow on top of,” he said. “When the stewardess sat down, we could feel going through the outer storm. Coming down, most of us looked up and we were all military, you could hardly see the palm trees. They were all blown down in the heavy rain and wind, but they got us down.”
Bilharz said the best day of his life was when the plane landed stateside and he knew he was home. He had served his country.
Looking back, Bilharz said the happiest part of coming home should have been arriving at Waterloo Regional Airport in Waterloo, Iowa, where most soldiers came back or were separated to go on home elsewhere.
“There were 21 of us from Iowa, from that area. When the plane came in, we saw smoke, highway patrolmen, sheriff’s deputies and police officers all over because the plane pulled up about 30 feet from where the ramp would come down and we would walk out to see our family,” he said.
Outside was a mob protesting against the Vietnam War. Some were burning American flags on the fence. While law enforcement was attempting to get the mob to leave, the stewardess told the soldiers they wouldn’t be let out of the plane because of the protest, Bilharz said.
“I was in the front seat and I said, ‘Ma’am, with all due respect, I want you to open that door.’ Dad was out there. I got off the plane and the rest of the soldiers said, ‘We are too,’” he said.
Law enforcement, including the military police, stood shoulder to shoulder and were able to create a path for the soldiers to walk through, he said.
“Those were the hard times of the whole thing. When you come in to see stuff like that and you don’t know why. We as troops, as soldiers, did not know why we were over there. Nobody knew,” he said.
Although the Vietnam War veterans started getting recognized for their service and sacrifice about 22 years ago, Bilharz said the way Vietnam War veterans were met is still remembered — and felt. It also isn’t unusual for Vietnam War veterans to be more reserved and quieter than veterans from a different era.
“Their emotions aren’t something that come off, like readily open. None of us really talk about it, just where we were at,” he said.
Bilharz recalls when Camp Ripley had a huge surprise for the Vietnam veterans.
“We had gotten buses and we couldn’t believe the people that were out there for us. That was really a big, big part of healing it all for the last 30 years that we were home, and nothing or very little was said,” he said.
