The Little Falls girls golf team traveled to Albany to compete in their next meet, Thursday, May 4. With seven teams competing, the Flyers finished in fourth place with 399 total strokes.
Abby Turkowski took an impressive second place finish after scoring a 78. Imagine Hines also cracked the top 10, taking sixth place with a total of 93 strokes.
Olivia Dempsey finished in 28th place after recording 110 strokes. Madie Doble took 34th after taking 118 strokes and Malin Youngberg rounded out the Flyers golfers, taking 39th, with a stroke count of 124.
The Flyers’ next meet was Monday, May 8, at home, where the home field advantage played a part in taking third place, with a 377, among seven competing teams.
The Flyers had two golfers crack the top four. Turkowski took third place, scoring an 83, and Hines was right behind her, in fourth, with 85 strokes. The golfers in first and second both tied with an 80.
Youngberg finished with 103 strokes, taking 24th place overall. Dempsey and Doble finished back-to-back, in 30th and 31st place, respectively. Dempsey scored a 106 and Doble a 107. Reese Becker rounded out the Flyers’ golfers, taking 41st, with 131 strokes.
They got a long break after that, not competing again until Tuesday, May 16, in Sauk Rapids.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.