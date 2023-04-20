The Flyers boys and girls track teams both came away with second place finishes among four teams in the Zimmerman invite, Tuesday, April 18.
Isaac Olson and Mark Hughes took second and third places, respectively in the 100 meter dash. Olson ran an 11.55, just a quarter of a second out of first place, while Hughes crossed the finish line in 11.95.
Jonah Olson ran the 400 in 56.69, good enough to take fourth place.
Wyatt Baum finished the 800 in 2:09.34. His time netted him a third place finish.
In the 3200, Brayden Paulsen and Antonio Becker finished back to back, in second and third respectively. Paulsen crossed the finish line in 11:31, with Becker crossing the finish line in 11:58.
In the field events, Thomas Knopik cleared 5-8 in the high jump, which set him in first place. Hughes also finished second in the long jump, leaping for a distance of 18-10. Gabe Shanoff beat everyone in the shot put by over two feet, throwing the rock for 41-3.
Noah Dahlberg finished with the best shot put throw with 44-6. His throw was over three feet farther than all others. He also took second in the discus with a throw of 119-6.
Malae Nolan had the fastest time in the 300 hurdles, leaping and sprinting for a time of 53.19, a time three seconds faster than the other runners.
In the field events, Elise Ballou took first in the pole vault after she cleared 8-6. No other vaulter made it over seven feet.
Jayden Spillum took home second in the triple jump. She traveled 31-5 and was only three and a half inches from tying first place.
Berit Gustafson had the best throw in the discus. She recorded a throw of 91 feet, five feet farther than all other throwers.
In the shot put, the girls Flyers dominated. Sadie LeBlanc finished in first place with a throw of 39-2, Berit Gustafson finished in second with a throw of 34-7 and Carissa Olson took home fourth place with a throw of 30-5.
Their next meet is at home, Tuesday, April 25, at 4 p.m.
