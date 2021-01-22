The Little Falls City Council voted in favor of, once again, moving forward with the process of getting approval to institute a half-cent local option sales tax that would pay for a $17 million community recreation center.
City Manager Jon Radermacher and Mayor Greg Zylka took the first step toward approval in March 2020 when they testified on behalf of the plan in front of a House Tax Committee in St. Paul. However, before a decision was made, the state Legislature put a moratorium on all local sales tax requests because of COVID-19. The Council voted 6-1, Tuesday, to re-submit the proposal to the state. Councilman James Storlie cast the lone vote in opposition, and Raquel Lundberg was absent from the meeting.
The earliest a referendum would be on the ballot for a city-wide vote would be November 2022. Before it gets to that stage, it must get Legislative approval and the city must pass a resolution to submit the ballot question to the Secretary of State’s office. If Little Falls residents vote in favor, it would go into effect in 2023 and would be paid off over 30 years via a half-cent sales tax increase.
The Council held a lengthy discussion on whether or not now was a good time to move forward with the request. Several members felt getting the discussion going early would allow residents more time to get informed on the specifics of the proposal. Storlie, however, said he thought it would be wise to wait a year before bringing the request before the state Legislature.
“I wish we could just hold off on this until 2022,” Storlie said. “I don’t know if the appetite for a (local) option sales tax is what the residents of Little Falls are really going to look into right now. I’d like to get our ducks in a row. I’d maybe even prefer to look at a couple of smaller projects and complete them before we did a (local) option sales tax. You could go and build a nice big arena or a building, but if it’s not used, it just looks bad upon the city spending a whole bunch of money on that.”
Radermacher reiterated that the proposal wouldn’t go to a vote until 2022. Tuesday’s resolution was just a guiding document for the state Legislature to look at in granting authorization. He said it was somewhat important to move forward right now so the Legislature could look at the proposal in 2021.
If the Council opted not to move forward this year, it would possibly be difficult to get a proposal through the Legislature in time to get it on the 2022 General Election ballot, according to Radermacher.
“If we ever hope to see something moving forward and being built in the next three years, it would be important to take the opportunity when they are asking for these to come forward,” he said.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he agreed with statements made by fellow members Brad Hircock and Jerry Knafla earlier in the meeting regarding the advantage moving forward could have on educating the public prior to the vote.
“This isn’t a total commitment that we’re going to be doing this, but it does give us a couple of years to kind of explain things a little more to the community and prepare,” Gosiak said. “In the past, I’ve always felt like we just weren’t quite there every time we went forward with some of this. This gives us a couple of years. In two years, we’ll find out if the city citizens, if they want this or if they don’t. This isn’t going to cost us a lot, doing this portion of it.”
Storlie clarified that he wanted to wait until next year to bring it before the Legislature because of financial uncertainties that still exist surrounding COVID-19. He felt waiting until 2022 would not hold the process up in a significant way.
“This is a big project,” Storlie said. “I don’t see why, even waiting three, four, or even five years to really get the community behind it, to get our ducks in a row, to make sure we’ve got the land, we know what we’re going to build and get it so that it’s going to be utilized. If we build something that doesn’t get utilized, it just looks bad for the city as a whole. I just don’t see a reason why we just can’t slow down once in a while.”
Zylka responded by saying the Council had already spent about a year and a half on the topic prior to it moving forward in 2020. He said there was a lot of momentum and groundwork invested with the schools before the state put its moratorium in place.
“This putting it off for four or five years, this is what we’ve talked about — why we don’t have some of the things that we don’t have, because we have been putting everything off for four or five years,” Zylka said. “All this will do is put it before the voters and let them make the choice. That’s all we’re asking.”
“I’d like to add to what Mr. Zylka said,” Gosiak said. “We’ve been talking about this for the whole 12 years I’ve been on (the Council) and before that. OK, let’s wait five, six more years. Well, it’s going to end up being 20 more years. You listen to people saying we have nothing to offer anyone in this town. If the voters, like Mr. Zylka said, if they’re willing to support it, we’ll go forward. If they’re not, then there won’t be the usage. But if they’re going to support it, that shows they want usage, they will be there.”
The vote in favor of moving forward gave Radermacher authorization to submit the resolution and supporting materials to the State Tax Committee.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Expressed concern with Public Works Director Greg Kimman about slush not being removed from city sidewalks and parking lots before it froze after last week’s snow;
• Presented a certificate of recognition to Don Opatz for his 28 years on the Historic Preservation Commission;
• Accepted Opatz’s resignation from the Historic Preservation Commission;
• Approved a $6,500 contribution to the Morrison County SWAT Team;
• Approved a bid from Central Square for $6,360 to move law enforcement records onto a new server, along with a $734.52 cost for a VLA Winservstdcore software license for the Police Department;
• Approved a purchase of nine new computer towers — three with enhanced video capability — for the Police Department with a total cost of $14,691.23;
• Authorized a labor agreement between the city of Little Falls and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 65;
• Authorized a labor agreement between the city of Little Falls and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49;
• Authorized a labor agreement between the city of Little Falls and Little Falls Supervisors;
• Adopted amendments to the non-union personnel policies to bring them in line with the current union contracts;
• Approved a $922,099 change order for the Wastewater Improvement Project, most of which came from unknowns at the outset of the project involving rock excavation for the oxidation ditches;
• Approved professional services agreements with Bolton and Menk of Baxter for three public improvement projects: $164,415 for construction staking and observation on the proposed 11th Street Northeast project; $3,945 for construction staking and observation of the Safe Routes to School project; and $78,650 for field services and preliminary designs on the proposed 18th Street Southeast project; and
• Approved a bid of $5,400 to Nagell Appraisal and Consulting Inc. for three appraisals connected to the proposed 18th Street Southeast project.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, and can be accessed live via the city’s YouTube page.
