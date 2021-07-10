The Little Falls City Council is going back to the drawing board.
After a contentious two months of discussion, the Council voted, Tuesday, to reject all of the proposals it had received to be the city’s next one- and two-unit residential recycling hauler. The request for proposal (RFP) will be re-issued with extra criteria that will be used in determining the successful proposal.
“I think it was brought up at our last meeting about some other city that keeps kicking the can down the road,” said Mayor Greg Zylka, shortly before the vote. “I hope we can come up with a solution one way or the other. We’ve been talking about recycling for quite a few years, and I hope we can come to an agreement as a Council.”
“I’m tired of kicking the can,” said Council Member Wayne Liljegren.
“So are the residents,” Zylka replied.
That exchange was followed by a 6-1 vote in favor of rejecting the existing four proposals and re-issuing the RFP. Leif Hanson cast the lone vote against the motion, with Liljegren, Zylka, Raquel Lundberg, Brad Hircock, Jim Storlie and Frank Gosiak in favor. Council Member Jerry Knafla was not present.
The four proposals that were received were from local haulers Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling and City Sanitary — the latter of whom holds the current contract, which expires Dec. 31 — along with national haulers Republic Services and Waste Management. Based on the criteria laid out in the RFP and the information provided by each of those companies, city staff recommended the Council accept the proposal from Republic.
The Council was originally set to vote on whether or not to accept that recommendation, May 17. Local haulers brought more information into the conversation than what was provided in the RFP, however, implying that there may be a more cost-effective way to offer single-stream recycling.
The Council is allowed to consider only information contained in the RFPs in relation to what was spelled out in the initial criteria when making its decision. Anything that came to light after the fact was to be disregarded, unless the Council wanted to start the whole process over — which it ultimately did.
“What case law tells us, is that once you choose a path — once you start going down it — you have to continue going down that path until a decision is reached,” said City Attorney Alissa Harrington. “Which means, in this particular case, the options before you are to make a decision based on those criteria that were in the RFP and then move forward from there. That is, if you want to award the project under the current RFP.”
The Council discussed the matter for about 40 minutes during its planning session prior to the regular meeting, Tuesday. Much of that time was spent going over the likelihood a specific decision would open the city up to a lawsuit, or whether or not the RFPs that were sent out were flawed in some way.
Harrington said, and later clarified, that she and the other attorneys at her law firm — Flaherty & Hood, P.A. — felt rejecting all of the proposals and re-issuing the RFP was the path that held the least likelihood of someone coming forward with a lawsuit against the city. She pointed out, however, that the process has been sound, and the likelihood of any suit — should the Council accept the staff’s recommendation — being successful was low.
Storlie pointed out three areas that concerned him from a legal standpoint if the Council accepted the recommendation to negotiate with Republic based on its proposal. The first was that the RFP did not specifically state the city was looking to move to a single-stream process — wherein residents can put all materials in one container, rather than sorting them.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that was left vague intentionally. This was done because, in his previous conversations with haulers, he had heard single-stream could be twice as expensive to customers as the current, mixed sort system. He didn’t want to specify that in the RFP and have each company come back with a price for single-stream that was higher than what the Council would be comfortable with.
“During the time in which the RFPs were submitted, and then before they were opened for response, and before they were returned, haulers called me,” Radermacher said. “They asked questions. They asked specifically, ‘Are you looking for single-stream?’ And my consistent answer to them was, ‘Not specifically. Give us your proposal based on the best, most cost-effective, most convenient option as it specifies in the RFP.’ It doesn’t say single-stream; it doesn’t say sorted. It just says, ‘Give us your best option that provides the most convenience — best price option that provides the most convenience.’ That was the intentionality behind that endeavor.”
His second concern was that no council members were on the recommendation committee, as it was stated in the RFP. Harrington said the Council’s extensive involvement in the selection process would fulfill that criteria within the eyes of the law.
His final concern was that the RFP asked for a price covering only 2022, but Republic’s laying out its costs for five years was considered in the recommendation.
Harrington said, again, this is one area where the wording was allowed to be ambiguous. The idea was for the respondents to provide a minimum proposal of costs for one year, and anything beyond that could be hashed out in negotiations. There is no violation of the criteria in the RFP because it says a “minimum of one year.”
“I understand there’s ambiguity. That was intentional,” Radermacher said. “Whether that warrants legal action or not, I just felt it was very important that I could share the intent behind why we did those things the way we did them. I didn’t feel our process was outside of the norm or unfair or unprecedented to what should have been expected.”
Harrington emphasized that she didn’t feel any lawsuit brought forward based on one of those issues would be successful. She did, however, think there was a high degree of likelihood a suit would be filed if the city moved forward on the recommendation to negotiate with Republic.
“The risk, however, of someone bringing a suit is much, much higher,” she said. “We’ve seen that in the posturing and, simply, because of what we have seen in other cases is that even small inconsistencies with the process frequently lead to cases against cities in these types of instances.”
Gosiak clarified that, regardless of whether or not a lawsuit was successful or not, the city would likely have to spend the money to defend itself in court if it chose Republic based on the current RFPs. Harrington said this was, indeed, the case.
Lundberg stated, however, that she was still in favor of that option. She felt Republic’s proposal — which is not a matter of public record — was the best of the four the city received. All of the information that came in after the fact, she reiterated, could not be taken into account if the city was going to choose one of the original RFPs.
She also reminded her fellow council members that they all had a chance to review the RFP before it was sent out to prospective haulers, so they have been involved in the entire process. She argued Republic was the fair choice and that should been decided in May, but she was “too chicken to stand up and say so.”
Gosiak said he felt going with Republic put the city in the most precarious position from a legal standpoint. He also said it is common for council members to get information on a subject after it’s initially discussed in the form of feedback from the public.
“So, we’re going to cave because we’re afraid of getting sued, even though it’s the right thing to do?” Lundberg said.
Gosiak said he wanted to make his decision based on what was included in the RFP as well as what has come forward since. He said the issue of how many jobs sticking with a local hauler could create or retain are not included in the RFP. He felt taking all of the information into account was what was best for the city.
“This is not a court of law case where we’re sitting here and we just take the facts that were presented right there and we have to make a decision, like in a murder trial or something,” he said. “This is something totally different, and I’m not going to look at it as, ‘Well on this date, this date...’ It’s not that cut and dried with me.”
Lundberg said, at some point, whether one year or five years down the road, the contract being discussed right now will expire. At that time, she said all of the haulers will have a chance to make a proposal, again.
“This new contract that we’re going to come up with eventually — hopefully — with one of the haulers, is not going to be forever,” she said. “It’s going to have an end date. If that’s two years, then up your game. Come back with a better proposal in two years.”
Hanson clarified that his motion at the Council’s June 21 meeting to reject the committee’s recommendation and negotiate with Bob LeMieur Roll-off, Refuse and Recycling — which failed on a 4-4 tie vote — was made solely based on what was contained in the company’s proposal. He said he liked its proposal because it was the lowest price and it uses the current bins.
He said everything he needed to know to “get the gist” of the company’s proposal was spelled out in their one-page proposal, referring to the two national companies providing documents that were 29 and 19 pages, respectively.
“I don’t need 29 pages,” Hanson said. “I know where they live. I know where their shop is. The other local hauler, I have his phone number in my phone if I have a question. (I’m) not going through the VP of Municipal Services or something like that. I’m satisfied with their RFP, and I just want to clarify that. There’s no additional information provided to me by them or their representatives that I’m considering outside of what’s in their RFP.”
Eventually, at the regular meeting, Hanson brought that motion back. It was seconded by Liljegren, but was taken off the floor soon after because of a procedural issue. Since the motion was previously brought to a vote, the city’s charter states that a person who voted “no” the first time must bring it forward for reconsideration before it can go to a vote for a second time.
Once that motion was taken off the floor, Gosiak made his motion to reject all proposals and re-issue the RFP.
“Can I confirm that you are moving to reject all of the bids and issue a new RFP? Is that correct?” Harrington asked.
“That is correct,” Gosiak confirmed.
